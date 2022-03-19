Local Opinion: Let’s embrace Ukrainians, and others, at border

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
There is no doubt in my mind the United States should welcome Ukrainians who seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. We should do the same with people from Mexico and Central America.
At the Tucson Festival of Books last weekend, I attended an “Immigration in America” panel. One of the panelists, Julissa Arce, talked about her life story, which began as an undocumented immigrant and led to becoming a Wall Street executive and author.
“Our immigration policy is a direct reflection of our American values,” Arce said. I looked around the audience, which was made up of mostly older, white couples, some nodding their heads in agreement.
She pointed out that sometimes we need to sit with the discomfort of what that reflection shows us in order to make things better.
“I have had to stop romanticizing what America is,” she said.
In the coming months, the way we treat Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion will serve as a mirror of our values. I wonder what that mirror will show us.
The United States is a country that prides itself on a tradition of being a nation of immigrants and a beacon of freedom and equal opportunity as a global power. But we also have turned our backs on people from countries such as Mexico and Guatemala fleeing violence, corruption, and poverty who have sought our aid.
A few days before the book festival, I had seen a post on social media about an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy being praised as a hero. Beneath his photo was an image of a little brown boy, sitting in a U.S. detention center. The obvious message was a reminder of how we value some lives more than others.
The Ukrainian boy had traveled to Slovakia on his own, just like many brown kids who make the trek up from Central American countries. I agree, what he did was brave, just like the other thousands of minors who make their way up here.
We have already begun to see the arrival of Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border. Last month, Customs and Border Protection officials reported 272 encounters with Ukrainians, including 73 at the Arizona border.
At the San Ysidro port of entry in California, a Ukrainian family was denied entry by CBP in early March. The incident gained media attention and placed pressure on President Joe Biden’s use of Title 42, a public health order that allows CBP to quickly expel people. Eventually, the mother and her three kids were allowed entry to join family members living in California. If only more Mexicans and Central Americans were granted the same courtesy.
A few weeks ago, officials at the Poland-Ukraine border were sending people of color to the back of the line. African and Indian students living in Ukraine were being told “Ukrainians first.” The United States should lead by example and welcome not only Ukrainians, but also asylum seekers from countries like Honduras and Guatemala who have been waiting for months at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Arce is right, our policies reflect our American values. We should make sure our policies reflect the best of our values and serve as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world.
Katya Mendoza is a graduate student in journalism at the University of Arizona and an apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.