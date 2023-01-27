Local Opinion: Let’s tackle Tucson’s problem with period poverty.

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

You may have heard it called period poverty, a tampon tax, or other such catchphrase. What we’re really talking about is menstrual equity. And Tucson, we have a problem.

The Alliance for Period Supplies sheds some light on the severity of this issue. They report that 25% of teens have missed school because they didn’t have period supplies. Circumstances don’t always improve for adults. A reported 20% of low-income women have missed work due to a lack of menstrual supplies. We don’t have to accept this in our community.

The economic impacts are real, too. Missing work means lost wages, and that has huge implications in a county like ours, where the poverty rate is 155% the national average. Our local Diaper Bank reports that only 4% of women are aware of a local resource where they can access free or reduced-cost period supplies. Simply put, no one in our community should have to miss school or work simply because they cannot afford menstrual products.

The good news is that Tucsonans love to tackle big problems, and this one has some clear solutions.

Each of us can act by donating menstrual hygiene products to community organizations that distribute them to our neighbors in need. In fact, for the rest of this month, the Junior League of Tucson is collecting pads, tampons, menstrual cups, period underwear, and other products at our offices at 2099 E. River Road. Come by Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with your donation, and we’ll make sure the products are distributed to local organizations that desperately need them — like the Diaper Bank, YWCA, Youth On Their Own, the Boys & Girls Club, and more.

Legislatively, we can support efforts to exclude tampons, pads, and other menstrual hygiene products from state sales tax. The State of Arizona taxes consumers millions of dollars every year on menstrual products. States already exempt necessities like food and medicine from sales tax. Menstrual products are a necessity, too.

Recently, Arizona state Sen. T.J. Shope introduced SB1033, a bill that proposes eliminating sales tax for menstrual hygiene products. Arizona state Rep. Alma Hernandez similarly introduced HB 2401 with the same purpose. Gov. Hobbs indicated that she supports elimination of this tax during her State of the State Address earlier this month. We can speak up and support the passage of legislation to ease this unnecessary tax burden.

In ways big and small, we can join together and make a real difference on this issue. As for the Junior League, we’re on a mission to make sure girls can go to school, women can go to work, and all menstruating people have dignity. Please join us.