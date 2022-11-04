Local Opinion: Let's not repeat the worst parts of our history

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have been a journalist for 35 years. Though retired, I remain a news junkie, addicted to current events, and a history buff. Watching the slow deterioration of our democracy has filled me with a mixture of anger, frustration, emotional exhaustion, and a strong desire to cry. Tears would not help. In spite of political polls, there are many Americans equally disheartened by the threat of fascism replacing our 246-year-old democracy.

Winston Churchill once said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” There is a history so indicative of the current right-wing radical threat it is vital we recognize it and act swiftly to protect our republic.

Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC podcast, “Ultra,” uncannily demonstrates Churchill’s warning, as do online history sources and the Library of Congress archives.

The continual barrage of racism, hate against Blacks, Jews, Mexicans, Asians, Muslims and other minorities is not new. Spurred on by the threat to “white America,” as minorities become more of a majority, voting rights and gerrymandering, freedoms, privacy and personal autonomy are in peril. Ego-driven politicians craving power, money and prestige promote fabrications and outright lies. The Constitution they took an oath to protect hangs in the balance while the country wrestles with fundamental issues from voting rights, to book banning, equality, women’s rights, inflation and more, the most critical is maintaining our democracy and rule of law. In late 1940, the America First Committee was established. At its peak, it attracted 800,000 members spread over its 450 chapters. The membership included Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh, Father Charles E. Coughlin, publishers of the New York Daily News, and Chicago Tribune, and both Republican and Democratic sympathizers, including architect Frank Lloyd Wright. AFC’s primary goal was isolationism, standing against America entering World War II. However, that wasn’t the organization’s only ambition. AFC was committed in its effort of anti-Semitism and support for fascism. Two dozen congressional representatives were involved with AFC as Nazi sympathizers, aiding in spreading Nazi propaganda. These elected officials thought themselves “patriots,” not right-wing fanatics. Four days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, AFC came to its end.

Prior to the AFC, there was the Christian Front. Father Coughlin established the Christian Front organization, which asserted gentiles were victims of Jews. The propaganda claimed President Franklin D. Roosevelt a “secret Jew.” They encompassed paramilitary cells with plans to overthrow the government and murder members of Congress. To achieve their goal, they stole weapons and bomb material from armories. The attack was planned for Jan. 20, 1939. However, the FBI moved in and arrested 17 would-be terrorists. It is a challenge not to compare the Christian Front with today’s Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Our midterm election is upon us. If only briefly, the singular most important concern is maintaining our democracy. Keeping our country “great” means preserving that democracy. Nothing should take precedence over that issue. It bears repeating, our republic, our Constitution, and our rule of law should be everyone’s primary interest. Vote as if your very freedom depended on it, and avoid those candidates reiterating the “big lie,” threatening our voting rights. There is nothing more important than the above.

By the way, I finally was able to shed tears. All it took was thinking about the era of my parents and grandparents who experienced hate simply because of their faith, and remembering the anti-Semitism I have experienced personally.