 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
SAHUARITA OPINION

Local Opinion: Let's not repeat the worst parts of our history

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have been a journalist for 35 years. Though retired, I remain a news junkie, addicted to current events, and a history buff. Watching the slow deterioration of our democracy has filled me with a mixture of anger, frustration, emotional exhaustion, and a strong desire to cry. Tears would not help. In spite of political polls, there are many Americans equally disheartened by the threat of fascism replacing our 246-year-old democracy.

Winston Churchill once said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” There is a history so indicative of the current right-wing radical threat it is vital we recognize it and act swiftly to protect our republic.

Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC podcast, “Ultra,” uncannily demonstrates Churchill’s warning, as do online history sources and the Library of Congress archives.

People are also reading…

The continual barrage of racism, hate against Blacks, Jews, Mexicans, Asians, Muslims and other minorities is not new. Spurred on by the threat to “white America,” as minorities become more of a majority, voting rights and gerrymandering, freedoms, privacy and personal autonomy are in peril. Ego-driven politicians craving power, money and prestige promote fabrications and outright lies. The Constitution they took an oath to protect hangs in the balance while the country wrestles with fundamental issues from voting rights, to book banning, equality, women’s rights, inflation and more, the most critical is maintaining our democracy and rule of law. In late 1940, the America First Committee was established. At its peak, it attracted 800,000 members spread over its 450 chapters. The membership included Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh, Father Charles E. Coughlin, publishers of the New York Daily News, and Chicago Tribune, and both Republican and Democratic sympathizers, including architect Frank Lloyd Wright. AFC’s primary goal was isolationism, standing against America entering World War II. However, that wasn’t the organization’s only ambition. AFC was committed in its effort of anti-Semitism and support for fascism. Two dozen congressional representatives were involved with AFC as Nazi sympathizers, aiding in spreading Nazi propaganda. These elected officials thought themselves “patriots,” not right-wing fanatics. Four days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, AFC came to its end.

Prior to the AFC, there was the Christian Front. Father Coughlin established the Christian Front organization, which asserted gentiles were victims of Jews. The propaganda claimed President Franklin D. Roosevelt a “secret Jew.” They encompassed paramilitary cells with plans to overthrow the government and murder members of Congress. To achieve their goal, they stole weapons and bomb material from armories. The attack was planned for Jan. 20, 1939. However, the FBI moved in and arrested 17 would-be terrorists. It is a challenge not to compare the Christian Front with today’s Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Our midterm election is upon us. If only briefly, the singular most important concern is maintaining our democracy. Keeping our country “great” means preserving that democracy. Nothing should take precedence over that issue. It bears repeating, our republic, our Constitution, and our rule of law should be everyone’s primary interest. Vote as if your very freedom depended on it, and avoid those candidates reiterating the “big lie,” threatening our voting rights. There is nothing more important than the above.

By the way, I finally was able to shed tears. All it took was thinking about the era of my parents and grandparents who experienced hate simply because of their faith, and remembering the anti-Semitism I have experienced personally.

Bette R. Immel

Bette R. Immel

Bette Rose Immel is a retired independent journalist with a fascination for all things political or historic. She lives in Sahuarita.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

Local Opinion: Engel supports law enforcement

OPINION: "What I find so ironic is that, contrary to the wild lies being hurled at her, Engel is the only candidate in the race who has actually funded the police," writes Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. 

Arizona Opinion: Arizonans must put country before party

OPINION: "Party doesn't matter, preserving democracy, respect and decency does. Now more than ever, we need to put our party labels aside to do what’s right for Arizona and join the thousands of others in our parties to vote for Adrian Fontes for Secretary of State in November," write Tommy McKone and Alec Esteban Thomson.

Local Opinion: Last stand for democracy

Local Opinion: Last stand for democracy

OPINION: "At the top of the heap, Trump-loving Kari Lake vomits the same force-fed horse pucky her employer handed her for 22 years. Now she waltzes into the political arena with precisely zero political experience, slick-tongued with high-horse arrogance, divisive talking points and one alarming new angle, to eliminate democracy," writes Tucsonan Pepper Provenzano. 

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News