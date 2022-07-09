 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Let's put the political fireworks behind us, too

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Across the country, politicians with more ambition than integrity are trying to explode Americans’ trust in our elections.

Taken individually, many of these attacks seem harmless, even amusing. Collectively, however, they constitute a concerted effort to undermine the trust that is necessary to the survival of any form of democracy.

We will no longer have a republic built for the people, by the people, if the people have no trust in the system by which we choose those to represent us in government.

Consider the case, for example, of two Republican candidates running for a county council seat in Greenville County, South Carolina. The losing candidate, Joe Dill, cried fraud, and he asked county Republican officials to overturn the primary election results and name him the winner.

And they did.

So then Joey Russo, the real winner, appealed to state Republican officials to overturn the decision of the county Republican officials.

People are also reading…

And they did.

Then Dill called the state Republicans’ decision illegitimate and promised further action, unless his victory was restored, or a new election was held.

Or take the gubernatorial primary in Nevada, where a losing Republican candidate for governor also made unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. He demanded a statewide recount.

He finished 11 percentage points behind the winning candidate. The recount confirmed his loss. Unfazed, the loser continues to yell fraud and threaten lawsuits.

It’s not surprising that claiming voter fraud is the go-to reaction of losers because it’s been adopted by so many Republican leaders and former President Donald Trump.

This political strategy puts us on dangerous ground.

In some circles, it’s now considered un-American and disloyal to abide by the decisions of voters. Trump’s supporters are urged to smear, threaten and bully election workers, and at the same time destroy Americans’ trust in their elections.

Attempts to overturn elections and sow distrust in Nevada, South Carolina and elsewhere are fueled by the lies and antics of Trump, but the campaign has grown far larger than one election or one man.

More than a year’s worth of court cases, audits and investigations show plainly and clearly that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The election was fair. Trump lost.

So how has this obviously dishonest campaign survived and spread?

There are lots of theories. Mine is simple: People believe what they want to believe. Emphasis on want.

If the last few years have proved anything, it’s that lots of Americans will skirt, ignore or flout rules and laws they don’t like.

Like wearing masks.

Or paying taxes.

Or complying with basic traffic laws.

Or following rules barring pets from restaurants, stores and other public places.

Or accepting rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court when they disagree with the justices.

Or accepting the results of elections.

Or believing facts they wish weren’t true.

Instead, they complain about their rights, their freedoms, their victimhood and persecution.

It’s not only some Republicans who deny the truth and legitimacy of things they don’t like. Some Democrats do it too, as evidenced by 22 years of whining about the 2000 election.

A more recent example are tirades from liberals who proclaim that the Supreme Court is corrupt because they don’t like rulings from the conservative majority.

It should be said, however, clearly and without doubt, no one has been more intent — or more effective — at spreading lies and encouraging mistrust of our nation’s institutions than Trump.

Now that July 4 is past, the literal fireworks are pretty much done. It’s time to extinguish the political fireworks as well. It’s time for Americans of all political stripes to put the welfare of the nation and its future before the ambitions of politicians who want to blow up the Constitution in a reckless act of self-promotion.

Julie Doll

A Kansas native, Julie Doll is a former newspaper journalist who now lives in Tucson.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

Local Opinion: Abortion bans violate Jewish law

OPINION: "Overturning Roe v. Wade disallows Jewish women from following the practice of our religion. When abortion is permitted and sometimes - mainly when the mother’s life and health are at risk - even required in Judaism, legal restrictions and bans become a First Amendment issue," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez. 

Local Opinion: Choice matters: Women should have safe access to resources

Local Opinion: Choice matters: Women should have safe access to resources

OPINION: "Today, I feel obliged to tell the stories of the women who lost their lives and of those who lost their ability to have children. I mourn for their loss and sacrifice. I also admire and thank the courageous activists who assured that the voices of those women were heard," writes Tucsonan Palmer C. Evans, M.D.

Terry Bracy: The dying light in Trumpland

Terry Bracy: The dying light in Trumpland

OPINION: "I now feel a warm breeze returning that I believe will carry us to a place built on common sense. It is a place where we learn once again to talk, insist on truth in our discussions and be willing to compromise," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Local Opinion: I needed every health care option available during my recent pregnancy

Local Opinion: I needed every health care option available during my recent pregnancy

OPINION: "I share the voters’ concerns, for I was recently pregnant. I had my second child almost four months ago, and watched with concern–bordering on panic–as our state Legislature passed laws during my pregnancy impacting the health care I could receive," writes Priya Sundareshan, candidate for Arizona Senate in Legislative District 18. 

Local Opinion: My first 4th of July as an American

Local Opinion: My first 4th of July as an American

OPINION: "For me, it will go far beyond burgers and corn on the grill. It will be a time to say thank you to the country that I — and so many of my coreligionists — are proud to call home. I'm so happy to be an American," writes Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, outreach director of Chabad Tucson, a Jewish network in Southern Arizona.

Local Opinion: Ending loneliness one day at a time

Local Opinion: Ending loneliness one day at a time

OPINION: "Every day, our volunteers take meals to people who are homebound, but what they’re really delivering is the warmth and understanding of human connection, of building relationships one day at a time—not just for the people who receive meals, but also for themselves," writes Robert Jensen, CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona. 

Local Opinion: A very tired president

Local Opinion: A very tired president

OPINION: "So, should Biden decide to follow Polk’s path? We don’t know what his final decision will be, but he has a chance to follow historical precedent and to be remembered as Polk was—as a president who accomplished his goals and left office with his head held high," writes Tucsonan Bob Kovitz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News