This op-ed is about running, but not about running. I try to do daily old guy morning run, jog, shuffle, but I am not a runner. My idea of a runner’s high is the feeling I get when it is raining too hard to lace up the shoes.

This year, during our 50th high school class reunion, my cross-country coach thanked me for going out so we would have a team. My role was to finish the race before the trail markers were removed, allowing the other four runners scores to count. Just finishing continues to be my goal, with some added objectives, including not getting lost, falling, or having my watch text me a sad teary face emoji.

In the beginning, I thought I was running for my physical health. Running has evolved to be more about my emotional health and self-improvement journey. My lessons continue to come from the people I meet and sometimes actually run into on the trail. First “aha,” keep your head up, slow down (not hard to do) and make eye contact or you will injure others and yourself. Take time to talk and listen to the regular trail walkers and their dogs.

People like the two ladies inspire me by taking the steepest rock-infested hill with their dogs every day. Since my fall, this hill has become my nemesis, and I have taken another route. The other day, the hill climbers told me to check out the first yellow flower of the spring growing by the bridge. They also gently humbled me by inquiring as to where I was on the snow day. Didn’t lace the shoes and got called out.

Another trail hero is a retired science teacher who walks with pruning tools, keeping the branches off the path. I always know he is on the trail because I don’t have to cuss at the trees for knocking my hat off. More importantly, when I see freshly trimmed brush, I look forward to chatting with him about the joys of teaching. The trail has another unpaid, unofficial, anonymous caretaker. This couple always has bags and sometimes that cool trash grabber claw keeping the trail cleaner than Disneyland. You would guess that in the four years I have had morning conversations with this couple, at least one would be a rant about people being disrespectful to the environment by throwing trash they pick up. Not once. Wish I could go one day without getting cranky about cell phone customer service or too much syrup on my morning pancakes.

My path to the trail includes a retired neighbor who is frequently working outside putting his finish carpentry skills to work improving the neighborhood. I have such envy. Just thinking I can fix something ends up costing more when we have to call a professional. Besides talking about my woeful ability to cut a 2x4 straight, we do share our heart attack stories and compare current medicines. He always wins.

Another neighbor walks his rescue mastiff on the trail, patiently getting her accustomed to people. She is skittish with bikes, so I let them know if there is a mountain bike on the trail. A healthcare professional keeps me motivated by cheering me on as I pass her and sometimes says, “Think you are going faster today.” I know and she knows I run the same turtle pace every day.

Coach tried to train us for a big finish. Unfortunately, his training never kicked in with me. I do remember Terry Doxey winning state with a sprint up the final quarter-mile hill. I will try and make Coach proud with a Doxey big finish to this op-ed. It takes a lifetime to learn to be a good human. Keep your head up, talk to people and lace up your shoes even when it is raining or snowing.