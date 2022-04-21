 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Living through change in Barrio Viejo

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a resident of Barrio Viejo for 44 years, I have some perspective on Pedro Gonzales’ observations of changes the neighborhood has seen, as expressed in the April 17 article “Historic Tucson barrio continues to transform.”

In 1978, my wife and I moved into Barrio Viejo, drawn by the cultural diversity, a sense of community and the architecture. Our neighbors were mostly viejitas who had survived their husbands, with surnames such as Suarez, Preciado, Orozco, McGee and Camacho, who welcomed us warmly. I worked on their swamp coolers, and they greeted us in the evenings with plates of enchiladas when we got home from work.

We bought our house from a family who had it on the market. Far from being speculators, we raised our daughter here, with no intention of “flipping” our home. Many families of those original neighbors preferred to live on Tucson’s east side or in the suburbs. As years went by, other newcomers also bought houses from families who wanted to sell. The neighborhood gradually lost its diversity. Yes, most of my neighbors look different now and I miss the old days. But Barrio Viejo is still a real neighborhood. We all know our neighbors. We help one another and we socialize together.

The displacement of so many residents during the misguided Urban Renewal Program of the late 1960s is absolutely tragic, and my heart goes out to Gonzales and others whose lives were gutted by that narrow-minded action. Some displaced elders died shortly after moving, and families were convinced they died of sorrow. He is correct that there have been speculative investor purchases, especially in the last few years, a disturbing situation causing uncertainty among neighbors and imperiling the sense of community.

Gonzales’ propensity for an “us vs. them” stance among existing neighbors may be understandable given his experience, but in fact it has rendered what is left of the neighborhood association impotent. Neighbors reject an approach of exclusion and division.

Regarding the idea that Exo Roast Co. is an intrusive anomaly, Gonzales must remember the many small businesses that served the neighborhood for generations that were not that different from Exo. Markets such as La Concha, Jerry’s Lee Ho, Lucky and Elysian Grove sold sandwiches along with groceries, and some sold alcohol. The Exo owners have proven to be not only sensitive to their impact on Barrio Viejo, but also thoughtful, responsible proprietors in their history as small business owners elsewhere. Their sense of community fits perfectly into the neighborhood.

Vibrant neighborhoods change, and Barrio Viejo is no exception. Both internal and external forces have affected this barrio. We need to work together, have concern for each other and be inclusive as neighbors in order to preserve this rare sense of community.

Stephen Paul

Stephen Paul

Stephen Paul is a downtown resident for 50 years. He has served on many city and neighborhood boards and commissions, and loves the creativity and sense of community in this town.

