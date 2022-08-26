Local Opinion: Liz Cheney may have shown there is more decency than we think

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It seems as if many in the non-conservative universe have been shocked beyond Pluto by Liz Cheney’s Donald Trump impeachment vote, her Jan. 6 committee participation, and her stand for decency over membership in the Big Orange safe.

This decidedly moderate Democrat believes there is much more in Cheney’s actions (and, to be completely fair, many of those of her colleague, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.) than might meet cynical eyes. Despite the anguish that has colored much of this nation’s discourse since at least 2016, there just might be more decency and fairness beyond the worlds of Cheney and Kinzinger than many of us (myself very much included) might want to admit.

When I moved from St. Paul, Minn. to Tucson in May 2020 to enlist my brother’s help in caring for our mother, I was scared as hell about what I would find here. Besides heat. I worried that coming from a state nearly as Blue as Paul Bunyan’s blue ox Babe that I would find Arizona a highly unforgiving place for people from my part of the world. I feared I’d need to don air-conditioned titanium every time I ventured out.

Well, my anxieties were mostly foolish inventions of a Northern mind. Did I receive a blazing glare from a firearm-bearing person when they saw my car was bought in St. Paul and asked if I really was from Minnesota? Yes. But I’ve also heard and taken part in more than a few fairly amped yet measured political conversations while waiting in line at places like Safeway. One that occurred shortly after the January 6 committee hearings began is one I’ll not soon forget.

A man asked a woman in front of me what she thought of the “destruction of the Capitol and all the crap that has happened since then,” prefacing his comments by proclaiming himself as Republican as Barry Goldwater. She said she was and the rest of us felt free to agree. He then said “(several expletives deleted), you Democrats mostly want to spend money and march in Pride parades but (more expletives deleted), what happened then wasn’t right, Liz Cheney is right and I’m sorry as hell that I voted for that piece of (a few more expletives deleted) Trump. Will all of you (you get the picture) Democrats forgive me?” I said I would and that I’d even overlook the French and possibly even Socialist champagne in his cart. Everyone laughed.

A few weeks ago, a Republican friend from years ago sent an email that was part apology and part plea, with numerous Liz Cheney mentions. This person and I have been friends for years, though we had not spoken since Trump became president.

Anyway, this friend said he felt bad we had fallen out of touch. He guessed I had lost contact with many Trump-supporting friends after Jan. 6, 2021, based on a piece I published about such shortly after the attack. He said he still considers himself conservative and that his 2016 vote was about saving taxes. He added that he could not vote for Trump in 2020, no matter the tax cuts, but that “it’s taken me all this time to realize that those who voted differently were not and are not bad people. Can we find our individual ways to patch this country up?” When I wrote back, I told him I also admired Cheney’s actions and that I fervently hoped we could not only repair our friendship but indeed do our individual patching bits.

Whatever destiny awaits Cheney is yet to be seen. Whatever is in store for the rest of us depends on how much we want to find any common ground.

And whether our efforts are Pluto shocking-beneficial or not also … remains to be seen.