Local Opinion: Local teachers are front-line workers

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While many people may feel tired of this virus that has been plaguing us for the last few years and might want to pretend we’re passed it, those of us who work in overcrowded public schools know it is still here.

I am a TUSD employee who contracted the virus at the beginning of this school year from my partner, who is also a TUSD employee. He started feeling ill several days after the first day of classes with his more than 200 students, many of whom are unmasked.

Throughout the pandemic, teachers have not been considered front-line workers; we were not in the first group eligible for vaccines and until recently we were not eligible to receive the second booster. My partner and I are both fully vaccinated and he was even able to get a second booster shot. In spite of all that, we both got very sick.

TUSD requires that anyone who tests positive for COVID isolate for five days. This year, however, we were not given even five days of sick leave, thus requiring us to use our accrued personal days to stay home for the mandated five days. I was still testing positive and symptomatic for a total of 10 days. Ultimately, I was forced to use all of my accrued personal days to cover being away from work with a virus I got from work.

The state of public education in Arizona is dire. There are too many students in too few classes. The few remaining teachers willing to show up are increasingly overworked and underpaid. Additionally, we spend our days interacting with hundreds of students and yet somehow we have not been afforded the COVID sick leave that many who work high-risk jobs continue to be given.

When I reached out to TUSD, I was told that the COVID leave we received last year, which I never used, was funded with temporary funds and that the governing board voted to not bring it back. Why? COVID is still here and people are still getting sick.

I can’t think of many other jobs where employees are interacting with that volume of people every day. in a cramped and poorly ventilated classroom. I know doctors who have 30-patient days, which apparently is an outrageous number in that field. My partner has 36 or more students in a single class! Because he is over consensus with those numbers, he was generously offered to choose between having the extra students removed from his class one month into the school year or being compensated $500 for the entire year.

Hmm, messing up a kid’s schedule and sending them into a class they’ve missed a month of while increasing another teacher’s class size or getting enough money for half of one mortgage payment? Both such great options, which will he choose?

As the outdoor learning teacher, I see every student in the school. At my school this year, that is 270 students, plus teachers and tons of other staff. I suppose I could have lied and used the two sick days I was given and come back to work exposing my entire school community. Except, the reality is I couldn’t have done even that since I was required to stay home for five.

There are many things I love about my job, but some days it feels like there are more that I don’t. I can’t place blame solely on TUSD; they serve too many students and have too little money to do it, but the idea that there will always be teachers willing to sacrifice their free time, their own money and even their health to continue to serve our community is simply not true. Everyone reaches a breaking point. I fear what our community will look like when we reach ours.