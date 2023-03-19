The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The neighborhood was full of renters. Garages overflowed with household items. Each family seemed to own three or four trucks parked every night on the narrow streets. Backyards were virtually non-existent. This “planned development” had been permitted under old county rules.

The ability of cities and towns to plan and zone is based on the “police power” of local government. This power enables a community to make decisions based on the “health, safety and general welfare” of citizens. Indeed, current efforts to incorporate Vail and Tanque Verde arise from these very issues.

The defeat of SB 1117 demonstrates that moderation has prevailed for now in the fight to wrest residential zoning powers away from Arizona cities. But don’t hold your breath — Republicans could reintroduce and attach the bill to an unrelated piece of legislation later in the session.

It is a near impossibility for a community to anticipate every type of situation that might arise for every piece of land. Some codes try to cover all conceivable issues while others outline broad categories.

In either case, what is important is the ability to create and amend these codes by the local legislative bodies — the planning commissions and city councils. If they see a need to adjust off-street parking requirements for a development, they can hold hearings and make changes.

But SB 1117 would have deprived many communities of that right by removing certain zoning powers from cities. Instead, many local options would be superseded by state limitations. In other words, the restrictions applied to housing in Yuma would be the same as those in Flagstaff.

SB 1117 would have been the first step in removing local control over development from cities and towns across Arizona. The proffered reason was to encourage affordable housing by overriding local decision-making. This Republican effort flies in the face of the R’s oft-heard philosophical argument that the federal government should stay out of Arizona’s business. Apparently, the goose and the gander can be treated differently.

Today, the proposal is for state laws that would supplant local rules regarding residential development. Tomorrow, it could be a statewide law regarding your ability to give piano lessons in your home. Regardless of where you stand politically, a community’s citizens should still have the right to pass zoning rules. But citizens would have lost considerable rights if SB 1117 had been approved.

We must protect the ability of localities to make local decisions even if the so-called intent of state legislation is to meet unmet needs (e.g., lowering the cost of homes). Tucson has started to move on its own to address the issue. It does not need the state Legislature to tell it what to do.