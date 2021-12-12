Local Opinion: Look to WWII bonds and build program for climate change

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
As Congress dithers on climate change and COP 26 (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference) closes without optimum results, climate anxiety and despair keep rising, particularly among the young.
Even before COP 26, a survey was released in Lancet, by Bath University, that reported on how 10,000 respondents from 10 countries, aged 16 to 25 years, felt about climate change. Eighty-four percent reported being extremely to moderately concerned. Nearly half felt anxiety, guilt, even hopelessness affecting them daily.
In the United States, history illustrates how we can improve the outlooks of citizens young and old, by engaging them. And it doesn’t require Congressional approval. It would be a Campaign of Hope: a well-advertised Climate Bond Program.
In 1941, the U.S. was still in a Depression. Then came Pearl Harbor. The country was politically divided and suddenly at war. Taxes were required. Imagine the country’s mood! Nevertheless, Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau thought, in addition to paying for war by raising taxes, there should be a voluntary loan system: bonds. Despite Roosevelt’s advisors thinking that asking for yet more money would be crazy, Morgenthau’s team developed a large advertising campaign and initiated the World War II War Bond Program. Posters were everywhere. Celebrities urged the public, “Buy War Bonds!” It worked.
Besides raising funds, Morgenthau knew bonds could control inflation. He knew something else, about people. Bonds could help Americans feel part of victory and could help unite a politically divided nation. The result was this Greatest Generation voluntarily paid for nearly 60 percent of World War II. Such generosity should tell us something about our current economic and emotional dilemmas. We’ve always prided ourselves in personal responsibility, choice and action. Harness these qualities!
Climate change is our world war now, but it won’t have a victory day. If both the infrastructure and Build Back Better bills pass, about $610 billion would go to climate resilience. It’s not enough. In just the last five years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration charts 81 U.S. climate change events costing $630.2 billion, and nearly 4,000 lives. Add to these facts: Americans dislike taxes; politics is frustrating and divided; there is ever-growing despair. How can we push through this quagmire?
Today, bonds remain a loan system helping to pay for needed projects. Unlike taxes, it’s voluntary and contributors receive their money back, with interest. The U.S. Treasury Department already administers bonds, as do banks and investment firms. Pension funds invest in “Green Bonds.” But review their programs. The information is dry as dust! Why should a single working mom living outside Houston, worried about her child’s future, think if she bought $25 bonds it would make a difference? She could see the relationship if bonds were marketed correctly, if the U.S. took lessons from the Humane Society’s ways of tugging at heartstrings: Pictures and narratives.
Develop a special Climate Bond Program, via existing mechanisms. Integrate with other bond programs. Aggressively advertise, engaging people’s interests with stories of projects to fund, urging people to invest in climate solutions. Coordinate programs regionally so Americans experience ownership of projects in their own communities.
In advertising the War Bond program 80 years ago, Treasury officials urged individuals to “buy a share of America.” With a population of 133.3 million in 1945, nearly two-thirds of Americans did just that, even though, at that time, people earning $5,000 paid 23 percent in taxes and those earning $1 million paid 93 percent. Despite those tax rates, the draft and economic woes, Morgenthau was right: Empower the people! Two-thirds of Americans today equals 213.5 million people. Just imagine what we could raise! Let us choose to participate in a Campaign of Hope, in projects curbing climate change.
Show us how we make a difference. Watch the change.
Nancy Jacques is a retired systems therapist and author of “The Heartcore Alternative.” She has worked on climate change issues for over 30 years. Water scientist David L Wegner serves on the Board of the National Academy of Sciences.