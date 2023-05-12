The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the Red States, it appears that good old-fashioned Republicans have been (or are about to be?) cast aside, thrown out with the trash. In his article on May 5, Jonah Goldberg explained that the MAGA party has no use for GOP Republicans. This appears to be emerging as a war between the two parties grows. The recent rise of the MAGA party evidences this. This party has a very different set of values and priorities than traditional Republicans.

This has caused a growing divide between the two parties, and many traditional Republicans are beginning to feel increasingly sidelined and left out of the conversation. Sane, experienced GOP members are overlooked (except Lindsey Graham — the Faust of American politics) by the media for words from Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert or Jim Jordan. This helps to get their message through while stifling saner, wiser minds. As Americans who follow politics and believe in democracy, we often feel frustrated.

The conflict is over long-established, definitive political protocols, negotiations and compromise (GOP) and radical “my way or the highway-isms” (MAGA). During his four years as president, No. 45 introduced the latter. Their autocratic inciter does nothing but rant, rage and insult any and every person, concept of governance or idea, which he hates because he didn’t think of it first. He has no ideas. He does not know how to lead.

In four years, his most significant achievements were a tax cut for the wealthy and allowing COVID-19 to move forward in the way it did. The “best defense is a great offense.” All No. 45 says is, “That’s a scare tactic by the radical left.” His supplicants fall to their knees, forgetting this man has done nothing he promised or claims he’s accomplished for the “people.”

He performs his antics to make more money personally. Fundraisers are well-known as where he “earns his salary.” So, first, he raises millions for a nonexistent “Legal Defense Team.” Then, he stiffs attorneys who assist him, each naively believing they’re the ones who will be paid (including attorneys who help him from paying previous lawyers who helped him).

The radical right worships him because he’s an outlandish comical character, comparable to Superman’s “Mr. Mxyzptlk.” No substance, just mischief leading to catastrophe, including a battle that almost kills the entire Universe. Hey, it’s a comic. No. 45 is real and wants to complete his mission.

With a society used to the problems of the world being handled by a single “hero” on TV, in “Marvel” or “Mission Impossible” movies, comic books and video games and with the “characters” in both Houses of Congress, it’s difficult to remember — this is real.