Local Opinion: Make hospitals off-limits to unvaccinated

Why do we think the way we do?
As a now-retired marriage and family counselor I was sometimes asked, “What’s the greatest gift we can give our child?” I would answer, “Help them become independent.”
Dependency is probably the single worst habit we can have, and all of us have it to some degree. In fact, any time we’re disappointed we’ve been depending on someone for something.
Usually that begins in our childhood when our loving parents strive to make our lives as happy as is humanly possible. They want to prevent us from having pain and will do almost anything in their power for us to avoid it.
Therapists often teach the plan of giving our 2-year-olds two decisions and our 9-year olds nine out of 18. We move from asking a 3-year-old, “Do you want to wear your red sweater or your green? You decide” to asking an 8-year-old “Would you rather spend your 50 cents allowance on candy or save it so you can buy that game you want?” to asking a 17-year-old “Which do you plan on after graduation, moving into an apartment or a dorm?”
By age 18, kids who’ve gotten practice are great at making good decisions. They’ve probably made some bad ones that led to pain on their part, and become much wiser than the children whose parents tried to make all their decisions for them.
Discomfort goes a long way in helping people learn to make good decisions. As adults we’re pretty much on our own in that department.
One of my friends complained that her 9-year-old often forgets his lunch, and mom has to drive to school to deliver it. Not good. He needs to experience hunger rather than knowing someone will rescue him. Dependency now may cause him to make irresponsible, and therefore painful, decisions in the future.
As I watch the news and hear the staggering numbers of deaths every day from COVID-19, it breaks my heart. How could smart people have chosen to take their chances on death vs. vaccinations? Most of them resent being told what to do. They want to make their own decisions and stay vaccine-free, knowing if they do develop COVID, hospitals will take care of them.
News stories mention professional medics “seeing at least one death every shift,” and many are so discouraged and exhausted they’ve quit their jobs. Despite all the negative publicity, though, the nonvaccinated retain their right to refuse vaccines.
The only thing I can think of to lessen the problem would be hospitals announcing they’ll no longer admit nonvaccinated patients. If we come in with any other crisis, we’d be welcomed and happily cared for. “Yes, we have beds available now that the COVID patients aren’t filling our rooms.”
Is that fair? I think it is. Certainly we all have rights, but not if we’ve ignored the warnings.
Of course, children should still get immediate COVID care because they’re too young to have made a decision. Adults, though, need to know that their refusals mean risking death.
I know my suggestion goes against age-old doctoral promises to care for the sick, but there have to be rules. No guns are allowed in the hospital. They could threaten the lives of innocent people. No nonvaccinated people allowed, either, for the same reason.
Vaccinated people who show up with COVID symptoms should receive care, because they tried to do the right thing.
The moral? Let go of dependency on hospitals. Get the vaccinations!
Lee Schnebly is a retired counselor and author. She also is a pianist and founder of the “Star Spangled Seniors.”