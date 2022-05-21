 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Make the effort to share ideas to reach common ground

Increasingly polarized American politics has resulted in voters being bombarded with misinformation and conspiracy allegations. I try to counteract distortions by writing emails to family and friends with copies of news reports and opinions from respected and reliable journalists, prefaced by my comments and opinions.

My objective is to share what I know was confirmed as true while debunking lies, far-fetched conspiracy theories and other misinformation.

Those emails encourage readers to speak out to others in their ambits to share facts and encourage others to strive to protect our democracy from would-be misleading, aspiring autocrats or those aiming to spread social discord.

I remind readers that a way to amplify their effectiveness at spreading truth and protecting democracy, freedoms and the Constitution is to contribute to reputable organizations that share their convictions with their personal time and efforts, as well as with their dollars. Likewise, I encourage readers to be activist moderators by scouring social media sites to identify, weed out and debunk what they recognize as potentially malicious untruths and misinformation.

Readers are encouraged to take advantage of skills and abilities they have to most effectively and efficiently pitch in to protect democracy and freedom by recognizing how crucial it is that they, figuratively as well as actually, add their voices, by their sweat and dollars, to make impressions on those who may have been confused by the lies, misinformation and phony conspiracy theories.

In our highly polarized society, too many people segregate themselves into information and social silos restricted to people who think like themselves, instead of seeking a variety of reliable, responsible and respected founts of facts and truth to make well-considered decisions and votes.

Those of us who venture out of our normal pursuits to exert personal efforts should speak with others who may be stuck in misinformation silos. We can share our ideas and learn more about theirs in open dialogues aimed at fostering better understanding and rooting out misinformation to assure that everyone is ready, willing and able to vote their consciences based on verified facts and truth.

It takes extra effort for a person who may fear a confrontation with someone who may be antagonistic to their views. Nevertheless, we may realize a personal benefit from reaching out beyond our comfort zones to learn about others in greater depth and to understand and to show respect for their views while encouraging them to do the same for yours.

Try it! You’ll like it! At the same time, you can be proud to be doing your part to counter the threatening avalanche of misinformation while supporting amity, freedom and democracy.

Paul Morton Ganeles

Paul Morton Ganeles

Paul Morton Ganeles is a retired hospital CFO, U.S. agency chairman and CPA.

