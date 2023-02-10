The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona’s water crisis has more to do with our outdated lifestyle expectations than with the emerging resource reality of drought or threatened federal action to save Lake Mead. The fix is on us!

My recommendations may not fit with any of the plans we’ve recently been hearing about, but they do build on a possibility raised by ex-Gov. Babbitt, that concerns water Arizona already has rights to. He was referring to the Colorado River direct access rights held by tribes and irrigation districts in the Yuma area.

Arizona is entitled to 2.8 million acre-feet of Colorado River water, although that much is certainly not available. About 1.8 million of those have been allocated to the Central Arizona Project, and another million have been used for a long time by farmers and tribes on the river. Gov. Babbitt was proposing that we should have access to the million acre-feet that belongs to Arizona, and is of high priority, and is being used along the river by agriculture. What I have to say has to do with how that water might be used along with other possible water sources.

But before I talk about that, the basis of my optimism about Arizona’s water situation is that if we use the City of Tucson’s water use as a model for the rest of the CAP corridor, and probably other areas of the state as well, then the population that could be supported by the water we have access to already could double or triple the state population in the future with existing water supplies!

I’m not talking about rural areas and groundwater that supports them (that’s rapidly diminishing). That is a separate question that may have many answers. Also, I am not advocating we double the population. What I am saying is that we should be looking to better manage our available water, and stop looking for extremely expensive water to import to support the “water ways” of the past.

To get a handle on these numbers, I created a spreadsheet that looks at a number of different water sources, one of which is the IDE desalination proposal, and there are other hyper-speculative sources. But I’m ignoring those for the moment, and just sticking to what I think are reasonable numbers from the other sources that are less speculative, although not at all firm. We also have to avoid deadpool in Lake Mead!

First, I think it’s reasonable to expect that we could continue to have access to 600,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water through the CAP canal, which amounts to about one-third of what was originally promised. I would also assume that we could get about 800,000 acre-feet of Babbitt’s river-access water to be taken into the CAP canal for use along the CAP Corridor, including Phoenix, Tucson and other municipalities in central Arizona. Another assumption was that we could reasonably expect to produce 200,000 acre-feet of recycled water.

Although expensive to capture and process, I believe we could get another 200,000 acre-feet of harvested rainwater. I’m also estimating that there might be 200,000 acre-feet of groundwater available for harvesting on a sustainable basis in the same areas, not including banked water.

So, we might have 2 million acre-feet per year to work with. Under that assumption, as recently as 2018, potable water use in Tucson was around 120 gallons per capita per day (GPCD). I believe planning the use of 120 GPCD could be achieved in the CAP Corridor, thus providing adequate water supply for nearly 15 million people, which is roughly double the state’s current population. And this could be done without any desalinated water. And there are other prospects that should be examined carefully.

So, what would this cost? Well, many of the costs are certainly speculative at this point, and some would be very high, although there are a number of sources that are quite reasonable.

My net estimate for what I’ve described is a cost of about $1,100 per acre-foot, which is perhaps three times what CAP water may be selling for in the near future, but would be far below the cost of augmentation options. Also, adding these higher water costs to urban water systems would certainly drive demand in the direction that we need it to go. It’s even possible that with well-designed rate structures, the GPCD goals I’ve mentioned could be attained with little additional incentive.

Whatever the bottom-line dollar cost is, the real obstacles are legal and social, not physical. Farmers and tribes will be compensated for their water rights, and the rest of us will be longing for the days of cheaper and abundant water. But we’ll have what we need.