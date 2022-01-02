Local Opinion: Manchin, Cheney act presidential

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
No matter where they are in the election cycle, Democrats and Republicans always have a frontrunner in the race for president. The next one up, as they say. Anyone else running for president has to dispatch the next one up if they hope to win their party’s nomination. Joe Manchin and Liz Cheney are uniquely positioned to do so.
Rep. Cheney is the spearhead of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots. She seems determined to hunt down the former president and bring him to justice. Sen. Manchin is a giant mote in Joe Biden’s eye — the one vote he craves but cannot get.
Without effort, Manchin and Cheney command the news cycles. Mountains of hatred have fallen like an avalanche upon them, but that only serves to make them look tough and independent. It certainly doesn’t scare them.
More importantly, both Cheney and Manchin believe their political party and their floundering country desperately need them. They are not messing around or grandstanding. They have made it clear that for them the days of Donald Trump and big-spending liberals are over, and the country may indeed realize that they are right.
For now, the two frontrunners for the Republican and Democratic nominations for president in 2024 are one-term presidents who are old and vastly unpopular. Biden is still in his first term, but a first-term president never stops running for that elusive second term. Donald Trump is so fond of running for president that he doesn’t think the 2020 election is over.
Neither man has ever had decent approval ratings, only briefly flirting with 50 percent, and they’re more likely to lurk around 43 percent. Both men were elected as protest candidates for people who hated the previous administrations. The COVID-19 pandemic dragged both presidents down and made them appear to be ineffective.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens recently said in an Instagram video, “People oftentimes forget that, like, how old Trump is. He comes from a generation — I’ve seen other people that are older have the exact same perspective. Like, they came from a time before TV, before the Internet, before being able to conduct their independent research. And everything that they read in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality.”
Ouch. And Trump is younger than Biden.
Trump made it look easy to dispatch the next one up, Jeb Bush, during the 2016 presidential debates when he blithely stated Bush’s brother was an idiot for lying to us into Iraq. Getting rid of Jeb Bush was like brushing lint off his lapel. The other dozen Republican candidates had all supported that unwise war, so Trump got rid of all of them with one swoop. He showed how easily it can be done.
Voters have long memories of what went right and what went wrong. They also like truthsayers in politics no matter how rare they are.
In an era when the number of non-affiliated voters is growing and has surpassed a third in some states, these middle-aged rebels, Cheney and Manchin, are already getting all the attention. Getting a majority of votes is not too far behind.
How many Democrats would change their registration to vote for Liz Cheney against Donald Trump in a Republican primary? How many Republicans would consider Joe Manchin the most reasonable Democrat in the country and worthy of a vote? After all, he’s single-handedly trying to bring back the conservative wing of the Democratic Party.
With all the attention he gets, Manchin makes the progressive wing look like an anachronism.
Manchin and Cheney are vivid alternatives to the devalued status quo in the Democratic and Republican parties. If they’re not running for president, they should be.
Vornholt is a bestselling novelist and playwright. He and his family have been residents of Tucson for 30 years.