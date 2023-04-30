The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Imagine government agents descending on museums and art galleries to pry “forbidden” art off the walls while others confiscated “indecent” magazines and books and arrested their authors. Even family photographs and personal letters between spouses were snatched from mailboxes and scrutinized in search of contraband words and images. No, I’m not describing crackdowns by Russian or Chinese autocrats. These events occurred in the United States between the 1870s and the First World War, under the direction of Anthony Comstock, simultaneously head of the New York Society for the Suppression of Vice and U.S. Postal Inspector.

As the most influential — or notorious — crusader against obscenity, pornography, contraception and abortion in U.S. history, Comstock persuaded Congress to pass and President Ulysses S. Grant to sign a federal law named after him in 1873. The so-called Comstock Act outlawed distribution through the mail or in public displays or discourse “every article or thing designed, adapted or intended for ‘contraception’ or for producing an abortion, or for any indecent or immoral use.”

The law forbid, among many things, advertising, recommending or distributing condoms, diaphragms, medicines to induce abortion, sex toys, and “obscene” pictures, books, and magazines. Penalties ranged from fines of up to $5,000 (several hundred thousand in today’s dollars) and between five and 10 years in prison.

To enforce the act, Comstock had the assistance of several thousand members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, one of the largest federal police forces then in existence. While often dismissed — if remembered at all — as some obscure artifact of Victorian morality, the law not only remains a federal statute but was specifically cited in a pair of recent rulings by federal courts in Texas and Atlanta that affirmed the government’s authority to limit if not outright ban distribution of the so-called abortion pill, Mifepristone. By making the drug available via mail or pharmacies, the judges held, the FDA had acted in “clear violation” of the 1873 law. Conservative jurists seemed eager to recreate a world that existed before the reforms of the Great Society, New Deal, or Progressive era. The past, as novelist William Faulkner remarked, is never past.

Comstock, a country boy born in 1844, moved to New York City after the Civil War. As a self-described strict Christian, he was repelled by the bawdiness of urban life. With the help of the YMCA, he organized and led the New York Society for the Suppression of Vice, which initiated local campaigns against brothels and business selling sex-themed books and pictures. Taking his energy to Washington, D.C., Comstock persuaded Congress to pass an open-ended anti-obscenity law that criminalized the distribution of contraceptives, “lewd writings,” and any “substance, drug, medicine, or thing” that could be used for an abortion.

It outlawed advertising, advocating, or distributing such objects or ideas across state lines. The U.S. Post Office appointed Comstock as a “special agent” empowered to enforce the law, a post he retained until his death in 1915. Following the federal lead, about half of the states enacted what were known as “little Comstock Acts.”

Over the next four decades, Comstock’s agents examined private mail and packages, raided businesses, seized art from private collections and museums, and, in a foretaste of recent attacks on drag shows, scrutinized photos of cross-dressing by men or women. Among the highest profile cases he brought were those against the anarchist Emma Goldman and Margret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood. They were charged with advocating sex outside marriage, use of birth control, and importing contraceptives via their speeches and publications. (The government dropped Sanger’s case after Comstock’s death.) Comstock ultimately took credit for around 4,000 arrests, the destruction of 160 tons of publications and photographs, and for driving 15 suspects to suicide.

Beginning in the 1930s, federal courts significantly narrowed the grounds on which books and magazines could be labeled obscene, rendering parts of the Comstock Act moot and opening the way for the distribution of modern novels like “Ulysses” and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” In 1965 the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Griswold v. Connecticut that married couples had a constitutional right to use contraceptives, and in 1972 extended that right to unmarried people.

Congress followed the Court’s lead in 1971 by removing federal restrictions on the distribution and use of contraceptives. However, the provisions of the Comstock Act pertaining to abortion were left intact. The High Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a constitutional right to abortion superseded the Act’s various restrictions on abortions…until the 2022 Dobbs decision overturning Roe. With the Court’s stripping constitutional protection for abortion rights and absent federal laws protecting that right, the Comstock Act and the state laws it spawned are again in play. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested reconsidering the 1965 Griswold decision, raising the prospect of again allowing federal and state restrictions on contraception.

In 1915, two years before declaring a wartime crusade to make the world “safe for democracy,” President Woodrow Wilson appointed Anthony Comstock as the U.S. delegate to the “International Purity Conference” convening in San Francisco. Comstock’s death soon after blunted a possible U.S. crusade to make the world “safe for purity” as well. But, recalling Faulkner, the past is never really past, and we may be on the cusp of a new purity crusade.