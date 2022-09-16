Local Opinion: Marana shouldn't cave to NIMBYs

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am a native Tucsonan and have lived in the Town of Marana (near Thornydale and Tangerine) since 2014. My wife and I chose Marana for both the natural beauty and the opportunity to benefit from a growing town with strong town leadership that has done a great job balancing growth and preservation.

After listening to the citizens who have expressed strong opposition to the rezoning at Thornydale and Tangerine, I feel compelled to bring forward what I believe to be a viewpoint of a silent majority of town residents (not the vocal minority — many of whom recently moved here from other parts of the country.) This rezoning is the right thing to do for 50 acres adjacent to and on the corner of a major intersection. Infill development is critical to sustainable development for our region.

The current mayor and Town Council (four of whom were just re-elected for another four-year term) have worked hard to balance providing opportunities for our town to grow, prosper and preserve our natural resources. Voting “yes” on this rezoning continues that commitment for which the incumbents were just re-elected, and is a critical issue for the town’s future.

The corner of Thornydale and Tangerine is a major intersection and has been planned for commercial growth since 2007. The town along with other regional transportation partners have invested millions of public funds on this major arterial. Growth/infill needs to occur where current infrastructure exists to protect the environment. This is sustainable growth. This intersection not only has the roads, but also has the municipal water, sewer, electric, gas and other utilities.

As to the concerns about wildlife movement, this corner is at the eastern edge of the Tortolita Fan, and Tangerine Road was designed and constructed to strategically accommodate both wildlife movement and drainage from the north to the south. Many hours of planning between the town, Regional Transportation Authority and Arizona Game and Fish went into the Tangerine Road corridor project. Decisions were made to locate strategic wildlife culvert crossings — none of which are on the property. The closest wildlife crossing is UP-2 which is west of Camino de Manana. Of the four culverts on the property, only one has natural undisturbed open space connectivity to the north of Tangerine, and the owner has committed to continue that natural undisturbed open space through the project. The other three culverts are for water drainage and smaller animals that will be traversing through development already approved and/or built north of Tangerine Road.

Most importantly, this property is surrounded by development and has been designed to create open space near adjacent residential (300- and 600-foot buffers when the adjacent residential only provided itself about 70 feet of buffer internally to its development), and to treat the drainage and roadway culverts in the same manner as they have been treated north of Tangerine.

This is infill, and we need to stop caving to a vocal minority of people who live near infill sites and simply do not want growth or change near them. This is exactly the area where the town’s investment should result in commercial and higher-density residential development, while also being respectful to the most adjacent neighbors and accommodate appropriate wildlife crossings and drainage concerns. This has been accomplished.

I thank the Town Council for their strong leadership over the years and encourage the mayor and council to stay strong and vote for this rezoning. I also applaud the local ownership who have lived in the region for generations, invested for many years in this property and have watched as the town has grown and have now decided it is time to appropriately zone this infill parcel of property.