MARANA OPINION

Local Opinion: Marana's race to overdevelopment

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

If you’ve driven past Marana on I-10 lately, you’ve undoubtedly noticed the massive, high-density residential neighborhoods springing up seemingly overnight on both sides of the Tangerine Road exit. Drive a little deeper into town, perhaps along Twin Peaks Road, Thornydale Road, or into Dove Mountain and you’ll see countless more subdivisions — literally thousands of homes, apartments, and commercial spaces actively under construction.

And yet, the current town council’s thirst for development is apparently insatiable.

Next on the docket is a small 51-acre patch of pristine, undisturbed desert landscape on the southwest corner of Tangerine and Thornydale roads — currently zoned R-144 (one house per 3.3 acres), but slated for rezoning to multi-use (high-density, homes, apartments, commercial, assisted living — whatever the developer can get the most money for). This small parcel is a vital thoroughfare of both wildlife and water into the directly adjacent Sky Ranch Reserve development, which was mindfully constructed with a conscious habitat conservation plan that only allowed for developing just 20% of the available land while preserving the remaining 80% for our precious Sonoran Desert wildlife and fauna.

A multi-use development is in direct contrast and opposition to the spirit in which this area has been developed for decades. If this parcel is allowed to be developed as proposed, it will almost certainly choke off a majority of the water and animals using this land to move freely and safely between the Sky Ranch Reserve and the Tortolita Mountains to the north. Restricted and redirected water flows could likely cause significant erosion damage to the existing infrastructure and even increased risk of localized flooding, while wildlife would be forced out of the safety of passing though the many culverts along this parcel and up onto Tangerine and Thornydale roads, where a much more tragic fate likely awaits.

And let’s not even get started on where the water for all these thousands of homes is coming from — I’m sure you’ve seen the news that Arizona is getting an additional CAP restriction added for 2023, which will bring us to a net 21% reduction of our previous allocation.

Continued high-density development is not a sustainable strategy for this already fragile area! If you agree and want to help curb the massive over-development of this beautiful area, please consider attending the next Town Planning Commission Meeting in the Council Chambers of the Marana Municipal Complex at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Sign up to speak for three minutes and let the town council know that too much is in fact more than enough!

Kevin Kismet

Kevin Kismet is a Sky Ranch Reserve resident, Tortolita Alliance member, and very concerned citizen.

