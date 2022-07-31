Local Opinion: Mark Finchem would take a wrecking ball to AZ elections

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Free and fair elections have been a core principle of our country since its founding. Certainly there have been stumbles along the way, but for more than two centuries Americans have trusted that their votes will be counted and that candidates — win or lose — will accept the outcome of each election and facilitate the peaceful transfer of power when voters make a change. This is particularly true for the election of our president. While in Congress, I participated in three such transfers of power from one party to the other.

But today, our democracy is facing a serious threat from those who reject the legitimate outcome of the last presidential election. The world watched in disbelief as a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol last year in an attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power and overturn the will of the people. Disinformation has been weaponized to sow distrust in our democratic process. Perhaps most worrisome, so-called election deniers across the country are running for offices at state and local levels that will oversee the administration of elections in 2024 and beyond, including here in Arizona.

That’s why Mark Finchem, an avowed election denier, would be the worst choice in the Republican secretary of state primary.

As a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, Finchem tried to overturn President Biden’s election victory in Arizona in 2020. Though not himself one of the fake Republican electors who falsely claimed to have been elected to cast their vote for President Trump, he signed on to a resolution to confirm their legitimacy. When that attempt failed, Finchem took the fight to Washington, D.C., speaking at a Stop the Steal rally and then rallying outside the Capitol as rioters stormed the building on Jan. 6. Finchem is a self-described member of the “Oath Keepers” — an extremist militia group that helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol. He lied about how close he was to the Capitol and was later subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 Committee to testify about his activities that day. Even now, as a candidate for secretary of state in 2022, Finchem has a petition on his campaign website to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

If Finchem is elected to be secretary of state, he will take a wrecking ball to our elections. Voters should not give him that opportunity.

For all his talk about election security, as secretary of state, Finchem would make our elections less secure and undermine public confidence in our democracy. He is currently suing the state to stop the use of electronic voting machines, echoing the former president’s calls to count every ballot by hand.

Fear-mongering about imagined insecurities of voting machines is easy, but counting each ballot by hand is far less accurate and introduces more opportunities for error — deliberate or not. Finchem also wants to roll back Arizona’s early voting system that was used by an astonishing 89% of voters in 2020. Early voting should not be a partisan issue; in fact, more Republicans than Democrats used this option in 2020. But Finchem wants to make it harder for Arizonans of both parties to cast their ballots in a safe and secure manner.

This race goes to the very heart of what the United States has worked to achieve in the last 200 years — that every American, regardless of race, gender, or whether they owned property or not, can make their voice heard through the ballot box and know with certainty that their vote will be tallied fairly and honestly. Certainly, there can be legitimate debate about ways to improve and strengthen our elections, but Finchem chooses instead to spread disinformation designed to erode public faith in our democratic system. He cannot be trusted to oversee elections that he himself does not trust.

In my 28 years in elected office as a state legislator and member of Congress, I worked with legislators from both parties to seek solutions to problems at the state and national level. Though I often disagreed with the positions of those on the other side of the aisle, I always supported their right to win their case with voters at the ballot box. Candidates like Finchem would rather rig the rules of politics than play the game fairly.

Arizona deserves a secretary of state who will not use the office to spread disinformation or deny the legitimate expression of voters’ will. Mark Finchem poses a direct threat to our state’s democratic processes. That is why I cannot support him in his quest to become the top election official for our state. To do so would violate my core American beliefs in our rule of law and free and fair elections.