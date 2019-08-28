The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
‘The scene was a horrific one.” … “It’s chaos right now.” … “guns indiscriminately firing” … “a heinous and senseless act of violence” … “Reports are very bad, many killed.” … “It sounds really bleak and sad, but I hope to feel a general trust toward humanity, because right now I really don’t.”
No, these are not newspaper quotes from Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan, but reactions to the latest mass shootings in Gilroy, Dayton, and El Paso. And based on gun violence statistics, by the time this op-ed appears in print they very likely won’t be our most recent tragedies (We have been averaging 1 per day since 2013).
So far this year in Afghanistan and Iraq, 26 members of our military have been killed fighting the war on terror. In that same time frame over 180 innocent Americans — doing their jobs, saying their prayers, shopping, studying, dancing — have been murdered in 255 mass shootings. In addition, over a thousand others have been injured. The latter join hundreds and thousands of shell-shocked citizen-survivors and grieving families, as well as tens of millions of frightened Americans across the country whose elected officials have mostly failed to protect them from gun violence. These elected officials (mostly, but not entirely, Republican) have consistently voted in favor of increasing accessibility to guns, while decreasing gun regulation.
Main Street has become a war zone. What are we to do?
While the majority of Senators in D.C. have turned their backs on public safety, the majority of Americans have had enough. The perennial Second Amendment vs. gun control debate is over. There is only one debate now: How do we stem this epidemic of gun violence and make our communities safe again?
In community meetings, in stores, on my block, people are demanding protection from gun violence. But not through increased government surveillance or new anti-terrorism laws. Intuitively, Americans know that more metal detectors, more active shooter drills, more guns and fear mean less freedom, less privacy, less peace and less democracy.
Polls overwhelmingly show most Americans believe background checks will make us safer. And the research supports them. Eighty percent of firearms used in crimes are obtained without a background check. From 1997 to 2017 more than 3 million people legally prohibited from purchasing a gun were denied that chance because of background check laws.
Festivals have become killing grounds. How do we stop this terror?
First and foremost, we need to remember we’re not helpless victims, but citizens of a great Democracy who have a right and responsibility to demand responsive government:
1. Call Senators Martha McSally (202-224-2235) and Kyrsten Sinema (202-224-4521) and tell them to return from recess and pass the Background Check Expansion Act (S.42), which corresponds to the universal background check resolution (H.R.8) passed last spring by the House (Banning assault weapons and red-flag laws are next).
2. Call Governor Doug Ducey (602-542-4331) and let him know that the bill he signed into law (S.B.1122), shortly after the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman High — which makes it illegal to background check any private gun sale (yard sale, gun show, etc.), and illegal for any jurisdiction to even consider canceling a gun show on public property (i.e. our County Supervisors cannot legally stop holding gun shows at the Fairgrounds) — is a preemption of our right to representative government:
3. Send an email to the members of the Southwestern Fair Commission (Jon@pimacountyfair.com), a non-profit appointed by the Board of Supervisors to oversee Fairground programming, objecting to gun shows on public property, where “the gun show loophole” means upward of 50% of those sales go unchecked, and the biggest seller is the AR-15 rifle.
Let’s “be the change we wish to see”: debate civilly, increase peace, hold politicians accountable. Nothing less than the future is at stake.