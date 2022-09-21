Local Opinion: Masters is the 'least-worst' for Senate

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Blake Masters is a pathetically weak candidate for the U.S. Senate. His foolish statements on the 2020 election, his weak resumé, his endorsement by former President Donald Trump, his wishy-washy stance on issues all combine to make him the next-to-worst choice to represent Arizona in the Senate for the coming six years.

Next-to-worst in comparison with the almost invisible Chuck Schumer and President Biden puppet, Mark Kelly.

Despite my respect and appreciation for his service in the nation’s military, I have to conclude that if Kelly were capable and had the guts for independent thinking, he could have helped the country avoid the disastrous inflation aggravated by the Biden administration spending bills he supported — his one vote could have stopped any of them in the Senate, including the pork-barrel “chips” bill and the facetiously named “Inflation Reduction Act,” — but instead, he appears merely to go-along to get-along. He has been as effective as though he had stayed in orbit and has been completely out-performed by his Democrat colleague, Kyrsten Sinema.

Kelly’s behavior has been as nakedly political and free of principle, moral or otherwise, as any of Masters’ flip-flops — yet Masters would have the virtue of not supporting the nonsense that comes from the Biden administration or Sen. Schumer, of that one can feel comfortable.

Masters requires of me a hold-my-nose approach that is most sad, but this is what so many people have faced in the previous two presidential elections: choosing the “least worst.” Six years is too long to have a Schumer puppet representing Arizona, however good his TV commercials might be.

For Republicans and Independents who realize what a farce Biden-Schumer government has been, dumping Kelly and electing a contrarian at least holds out the hope of minimizing the harm that the Biden Administration can cause during the next two years.

And for those who fear Masters’ election would mean an abortion ban, that will never emerge from the Congress no matter who is elected from Arizona.

The overall quality of the Arizona Republican state-wide ticket from a conservative perspective (and too many claiming the label, “conservative,” including Masters, are not conservatives as the term was used prior to 2016) is disheartening. There is no way secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem should be allowed in government at any level, and Kari Lake’s candidacy is an insult to thinking individuals; I trust both will lose their elections.

But the potential for harm to the country and thus the state is greatest, I fear, in the Senate election. Holding my nose, I shall vote for Masters and hope that all those who believe in fiscally responsible government will do likewise.

However, if Masters will not commit to accepting this November’s election results. Forget it. I withdraw my support.