Re: the April 18 letter “Medical care.”

I read with empathy and sympathy a recent letter on follow-up care to his wife’s TMC admission. Since I just finished 35 plus years as a neurosurgeon in Tucson and joined the millions on Medicare I might have a perspective from both sides. I can’t help the letter writer much, but perhaps I can help a future patient in making some decisions and give some understanding.

In-patient healthcare changed roughly two decades ago. Your primary care dropped hospital privileges and hospitalists as a specialty arose. Hospitalist became the in-patient primary physicians and traffic cops directing care while delivering it. They are responsible for ordering things and at the same time delivering general care but consulting specialists for complex or specialty specific issues. But at discharge there was no longer a pool of primary doctors to follow up with. Admittedly, even with some specialists the follow up could be hard to obtain. To its credit, TMC has a stroke and TIA clinic for follow up, so no one drops through the cracks. Hospitals have social workers and case managers (you may have to ask) who can be of enormous help. Which brings us to the insurance part.

Few patients realize insurance is really a contract: you pay your premiums to have certain parts of your healthcare paid (often in part) and access to providers. It’s similar (unfortunately) to those add-on car warranties where Bronze gives you a basic level of coverage and Silver covers more of the car. You get the idea. Even after dealing with the medical practice contracts, Medicare was for me a nearly overwhelming mystery of plans. I went to a broker who was excellent at understanding that a Tucson-centered Medicare plan wasn’t going to work for me. I hike and bike in Utah and Colorado, I needed a plan that would be national. This is a major take home message: you have to have a plan that fits your life. If you almost never travel you might save some bucks with a geographical restricted plan. For most people a broker, a center for the aging rep, or a Medicare coach is almost a necessity. And don’t forget those friends who have run the gauntlet and can help.

For the letter writer, it was unfortunate he was told he had the “wrong” insurance. It’s not really “wrong”, it’s that the particular doctor/clinic doesn’t have a contract with that company. My own personal policy was to appoint the patient anyway. I always said I took care of patients not plans. Also, if the patient had an appointment but a plan we didn’t do, I’d still see the patient. I figured what did I really have to lose by seeing the patient. Maybe I wouldn’t get paid, but the time was already booked out, might as well see the patient. Also, turning patients away creates bad feelings and bad publicity. A no brainer.

Here’s where the hew and cry will enter. The letter writer (and virtually most) had an option: Offer to be seen on a cash/credit card basis. Ouch! You say. “That’s what I have insurance for!” Costly, unpalatable, unaffordable, avaricious all spring to mind. Which brings us around to choosing the right plan to begin with. Medicare of Maui probably isn’t going to be the best choice for someone who winters/summers in Tucson.

I’ll end on a request to cut the doctors’ offices some slack, too. It’s not enjoyable to have someone exploding in the waiting room because they were appointed but the insurance was not contracted with the doctor/clinic. The office scheduler was trying to head off a bad situation. Yes, healthcare is complex, needlessly. However, it’s going to change, however, it is unlikely to be less complex in the near future. Get some help to navigate and to help in decision making.