 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Memories of growing up in a 'neighborhood'

Paul Simon

 Curt Prendergast

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I grew up in a middle-class Pittsburgh neighborhood in the 60s and 70s. Like most kids, I lived in the same house with my family from birth until old enough to make my own way. It was a good time to be a kid. We had vast parks, recreation areas and small mom-and-pop stores at our youthful disposal. As we got older we roamed beyond our own neighborhoods and explored the city. Sure, there were people and places we learned to steer around. As we moved into young adulthood some stayed while others like me ventured to parts unknown, ultimately settling in Tucson in 1979.

Our family home in Pittsburgh was on a residential street three blocks long. Most people had lived there for years. Our little street had its own annual July 4th parade! Everyone on our street knew their neighbors. They knew their names. Their kids’ names. Their pets’ names. Maybe a little neighborhood gossip. What we didn’t know: each other’s political affiliations and beliefs. That was not relevant to being a neighbor. Not that it was taboo. It wasn’t your business. There was one exception. The old widower across the street was “known” to be a “John Bircher.” We weren’t sure what that was, but we knew we should stay clear of him. Besides an occasional glare he never made the slightest fuss that I recall.

People are also reading…

With the news of another tragic hate-driven mass shooting, this time in Buffalo, I find myself thinking back to my youthful years. For the most part I felt safe. At home. And while venturing about. How lucky we were then. When we either “knew” who the (few) crazy hate-filled people were and could avoid them. Or they stayed mostly underground communicating only between themselves. Then the political forces opened Pandora’s box and let out the fringe element, the bigots and ultimately the dangerous lunatics. Over time these forces have pushed politicians and their energized base to the extremes. Now identification with these cult personalities and political extremes has become commonplace. U.S. flags that fly in your neighborhood today are often a fractured patriotic symbol when raised alongside an obscene message to President Biden. Or worse, criminal-minded hate crimes of violence are unleashed again as in Buffalo.

Many of us are fortunate to have similar memories of growing up as I did. Feeling and mostly being safe. Especially in our own neighborhood. It should be so for everyone. Know and respect your neighbor as a human being. Take off your “political team” jersey when you are not in the game. And if you can, try to find the good in others. We can change our world.

Paul Simon is a retired attorney and Pima County justice of the peace. He has lived in Tucson since 1979.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Arizona schools desperately need surplus funds

Local Opinion: Arizona schools desperately need surplus funds

OPINION: "I was a text book salesperson in 2002 in California. I sold books to middle and high schools. These were high-quality books with new literature and state standards built into them. When I got to my current school in 2013, I was shocked to see those very same books that were from 2002 on the shelves of the English classrooms," writes Nancy Gutierrez, a teacher in TUSD and a candidate for the Arizona House in LD 18.

Local Opinion: Kids deserve their fair share of Arizona’s budget surplus

Local Opinion: Kids deserve their fair share of Arizona’s budget surplus

OPINION: "This debate isn’t difficult to understand. Democrats, Independents, business leaders and the majority of voters believe one of the state’s principal responsibilities is to educate the future workforce of Arizona. The state budget should reflect this priority," writes state Rep. Christopher Mathis.

Local Opinion: Tucson officials seeks more funds after mismanagement

Local Opinion: Tucson officials seeks more funds after mismanagement

OPINION: "The City would have us believe they will re-pave all the neighborhood streets in town. Does anyone actually think that could reasonably happen? And which streets will they start with, the ones on the South side or the ones in wealthier areas?" writes Tucson native Sonia Pivaral. 

Local Opinion: Roe v. Wade must surely go

Local Opinion: Roe v. Wade must surely go

OPINION: "Yes indeed, I see the truth now. That baby has a right to life, to be born to a woman all too often unable to care for and educate the child in a way that will give that budding person a useful and productive life," writes Tucsonan Kendra Gaines. 

Local Opinion: Whole life is the name of the game

OPINION: "In our imperfect world, Democrats for Life of America works toward a society where all pregnant women, including victims of rape and incest, are offered real, meaningful choices. We are also striving to build a society where women and their children, both in the womb and in their homes, are all valued equally," writes Tucsonan Wade Thompson. 

Arizona Opinion: Arizona’s fire districts need our help

Arizona Opinion: Arizona’s fire districts need our help

OPINION: "In this time of crisis, I hope that our Legislature acts the same way first responders do when they face an emergency. Rather than shy away, let’s move toward the crisis, doing everything in our power to help those in need," writes state Sen. Paul Boyer. 

Local Opinion: Hypocrisy is the name of the game

Local Opinion: Hypocrisy is the name of the game

OPINION: "We are suddenly facing a turning back of almost 50 years of U.S. legal precedent, which will have major ripple effects for the entire country and promises to create much social turmoil, incredible women’s suffering, and a dramatic decline of their healthcare," writes Tucsonan Albrecht Classen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News