Local Opinion: Memories of growing up in a 'neighborhood'

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I grew up in a middle-class Pittsburgh neighborhood in the 60s and 70s. Like most kids, I lived in the same house with my family from birth until old enough to make my own way. It was a good time to be a kid. We had vast parks, recreation areas and small mom-and-pop stores at our youthful disposal. As we got older we roamed beyond our own neighborhoods and explored the city. Sure, there were people and places we learned to steer around. As we moved into young adulthood some stayed while others like me ventured to parts unknown, ultimately settling in Tucson in 1979.

Our family home in Pittsburgh was on a residential street three blocks long. Most people had lived there for years. Our little street had its own annual July 4th parade! Everyone on our street knew their neighbors. They knew their names. Their kids’ names. Their pets’ names. Maybe a little neighborhood gossip. What we didn’t know: each other’s political affiliations and beliefs. That was not relevant to being a neighbor. Not that it was taboo. It wasn’t your business. There was one exception. The old widower across the street was “known” to be a “John Bircher.” We weren’t sure what that was, but we knew we should stay clear of him. Besides an occasional glare he never made the slightest fuss that I recall.

With the news of another tragic hate-driven mass shooting, this time in Buffalo, I find myself thinking back to my youthful years. For the most part I felt safe. At home. And while venturing about. How lucky we were then. When we either “knew” who the (few) crazy hate-filled people were and could avoid them. Or they stayed mostly underground communicating only between themselves. Then the political forces opened Pandora’s box and let out the fringe element, the bigots and ultimately the dangerous lunatics. Over time these forces have pushed politicians and their energized base to the extremes. Now identification with these cult personalities and political extremes has become commonplace. U.S. flags that fly in your neighborhood today are often a fractured patriotic symbol when raised alongside an obscene message to President Biden. Or worse, criminal-minded hate crimes of violence are unleashed again as in Buffalo.

Many of us are fortunate to have similar memories of growing up as I did. Feeling and mostly being safe. Especially in our own neighborhood. It should be so for everyone. Know and respect your neighbor as a human being. Take off your “political team” jersey when you are not in the game. And if you can, try to find the good in others. We can change our world.

Paul Simon is a retired attorney and Pima County justice of the peace. He has lived in Tucson since 1979.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

