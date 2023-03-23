The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The University of Arizona’s General Faculty Committee on Safety for All identified a major shortcoming of the Robbins-Folks administration: broken trust.
Tom Meixner trusted that university authorities and their policies would protect his life. They didn’t.
Trust is essential for more than safety. Trust binds all organizations — universities, churches, clubs, businesses, partnerships, neighborhood associations, banks and, of course, governance. It’s a presupposition to workable laws, policies and rules. Experience reaffirms it. Drivers trust oncoming cars to stay on their side of the road, a trust reaffirmed millions of times daily.
Mistrust, a centrifugal force, can rip organizations apart, threatening collective and individual well-being. On campus, university management trusted external, well-paid consultants — McKinsey, former FBI agents, et al., rather than their own faculty, staff and students. An increased use of internal, non-disclosure agreements, lack of risk assessment, intimidation and threats have fed the beast.
We’ve witnessed this pattern off-campus. We do not need the recent run on a few banks to remind us that mistrust from mismanagement weakens a group’s collective immunity to encroaching threats. It may morph into a threat itself.
How do we mend broken trust? It’s hard, organization-specific and takes time. At the UofA, the president and provost ask for new tools. Their critics demand dismissals, resignations or apologies. Others hope that faculty/administration power-sharing arrangements might build trust. All are likely to fail.
The answer, trust-mending, is counter-intuitive and in plain sight. Trust accrues through repeated, pervasive meaningful sharing within an organization. Collaboration builds trust, two becoming one. At the university, the Legislature has mandated shared faculty governance (ARS 15-1601b). If implemented, it can begin to mend broken trust, protecting and strengthening all.
Ted Downing is a former Arizona legislator, a UA faculty member for more than 50 years and a faculty Senator. His email is ted@teddowning.com.