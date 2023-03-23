The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The University of Arizona’s General Faculty Committee on Safety for All identified a major shortcoming of the Robbins-Folks administration: broken trust.

Tom Meixner trusted that university authorities and their policies would protect his life. They didn’t.

Trust is essential for more than safety. Trust binds all organizations — universities, churches, clubs, businesses, partnerships, neighborhood associations, banks and, of course, governance. It’s a presupposition to workable laws, policies and rules. Experience reaffirms it. Drivers trust oncoming cars to stay on their side of the road, a trust reaffirmed millions of times daily.

Mistrust, a centrifugal force, can rip organizations apart, threatening collective and individual well-being. On campus, university management trusted external, well-paid consultants — McKinsey, former FBI agents, et al., rather than their own faculty, staff and students. An increased use of internal, non-disclosure agreements, lack of risk assessment, intimidation and threats have fed the beast.

We’ve witnessed this pattern off-campus. We do not need the recent run on a few banks to remind us that mistrust from mismanagement weakens a group’s collective immunity to encroaching threats. It may morph into a threat itself.

How do we mend broken trust? It’s hard, organization-specific and takes time. At the UofA, the president and provost ask for new tools. Their critics demand dismissals, resignations or apologies. Others hope that faculty/administration power-sharing arrangements might build trust. All are likely to fail.