Local Opinion: Methodists bring Christianity to the crossroads

Recently the United Methodist Church decided to split into two separate denominations, one that welcomes LGBTQ weddings and ministers, and one that defiantly does not. UMC is the third largest religious organization in the country, so this is no trivial matter. It highlights the schisms in a religion that is divided, shrinking, and threatens to splinter into a smorgasbord of Christian sects tailored to every taste. Is this trend going to save or diminish Christianity?
I was raised a Methodist in small-town Ohio. In the 1960s, it was plain-vanilla Christianity where we sang a lot of hymns, children were hauled off to Sunday school before the sermon, and we had grape juice for Communion. Many holiday services were standing room only. In those days, Methodists were a big-tent Protestant denomination, determined to welcome as many worshipers as possible. For decades, some of the most progressive and the most conservative congregations in the country marched under the same banner. But LGBTQ awareness, acceptance of abortion, and the general polarization of society magnified the cracks. Now, 16 different factions have agreed to a separation protocol that will allow the more conservative Methodist congregations to break off and become the traditionalist Methodists. They get to keep their church properties and $25 million.
The United Methodist Church gets to accept gays and keep the name, although they don’t sound all that united.
The staid Methodist church is suddenly relevant — for splitting itself in two. At a time when the number of people who identify as Christians is shrinking, it seems odd for any church to shed members on purpose. This is an act of desperation, but it’s also typical of our modern era of branding, marketing and polarization. As the Methodist church discovered, one size does not fit all. Not anymore.
While other major religions strive to maintain a purity of philosophy and ritual in their services, Christianity is splintering into a thousand boutique versions of itself. We’ve got the cool churches with guitars and rock music, the hellfire traditionalists, the snake handlers, and everything in between. On one corner stands a church where abortion is never mentioned, and across the street is a church where they hardly talk about anything else.
Bloody battles between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland seem like relics from 500 years ago, not 30 years ago. Now we celebrate, not fight over, the huge differences between Christian denominations.
Perhaps Christianity has always been decentralized and customizable, at least in the New World, where religious freedom has been our mantra. Before Martin Luther, one man controlled all the world’s Christians, and the Vatican dictated what a proper church service should be. In America, we seem to follow the successful marketing philosophy of the cola companies — get as many different versions of yourself as you can onto the shelves. Let the buyer sort them out.
Still I feel sorry for the Methodist church. I’m sure they approached this difficult decision with all the joy of a doctor chopping off a limb to save a life, but they put a spotlight on where Christianity is headed. It’s headed in every direction at once. Will we soon see different Catholic denominations, some with married, gay, and female priests?
The Methodists have brought a great religion to the crossroads and said, “Go your own way. We’ll survive by splitting up.” I wish that sounded right to me.
John Vornholt is a novelist and playwright who works frequently in the Tucson theater scene.