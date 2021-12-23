 Skip to main content
Local Opinion: Mexican American Studies transformed pride into academic achievement
Tucson opinion

Local Opinion: Mexican American Studies transformed pride into academic achievement

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

After reading Jonathan Hoffman’s op-ed in the Arizona Daily Star, I felt compelled to respond to his naïve and racist recollection of the Mexican American/Raza Studies Department in the Tucson Unified School District, as well as his complete lack of understanding of Critical Race Theory in education.

According to Hoffman, angry parents at board meetings remind him of when students would “commandeer school board meetings,” referring to UNIDOS and the TUSD board meeting on April 26, 2011.

However, he fails to mention, based on the Cabrera Report and Cambium Audit, that these students outperformed their Anglo counterparts on AIMS, and 97% graduated, whereas the pushout rate (aka dropout rate) for Raza was more than 50%. Despite these achievements, attacks and punishment ensued. UNIDOS’ “takeover” was one example of resistance in a 50-year battle for Chicana/o/x/Raza Studies in K12 schools. That’s why teachers, parents and community were at administrative headquarters, protesting its unfair elimination.

Hoffman says although he was happy to see “the ‘whitewashing’” of American History undone, he was against separate tracks. I’m confused to the role that MARSD played. TUSD is over 65% Mexican American/Raza, and if courses are offered, many students will be Raza. The same holds true in an African American or Native American class. In schools like Tucson High (70%) and Pueblo (89%), Raza students are of course the majority in most courses.

The problem, he claims, is “it creates a competitor.” A hilarious statement, coming from a conservative. Competition and “exceptionalism” are at the heart of the American spirit, except when a superior product, such as MARSD, emerges. MARSD was a superior product yet it still was eliminated, which is why so many were engaged in protest.

Hoffman then cherry-picks a quote from Harvard University, saying the “pop-culture version,” the “Robin DiAngelo … Ibram X. Kendi version” of CRT is what is taught. What schools is he referring to? Elementary, secondary or universities? He doesn’t say.

He claims defenders “dismiss parental concerns” because they dislike “honest American history” but only cites a couple of vague examples, generalizing from his limited knowledge on Jim Crow and slavery, and the impact these institutions have on our society today. All the while, he expects Tucsonans to take his word for it, like political chumps.

MARSD classes taught students to love and have self-worth for their skin. This is a beautiful act, regardless of the shade of the child. It should only cause one to tear up out of pride. Having lived during the civil rights era, he should understand that brown and black bodies have historically been marginalized because of skin color. He conveniently forgets that Jonathan Paton, Russell Pearce, Tom Horne, and John Huppenthal, view motivated, informed and educated Raza as a threat. It’s not love for civil rights that motivates them, but hatred for Mexicans, and Dolores Huerta’s speech at TMHS is just another excuse for justification.

Hoffman concludes that the Arizona Legislature is aware of the “anti-American lunacy” and passed an Anti-CRT law. In a racist state like Arizona, he’s right, it will come back. However, as ARS 15-112 (the anti-MAS Law) was ruled to be unconstitutional for showing racial animus against Mexican American students, these laws against CRT, are unconstitutional, immoral and downright mean-spirited.

Lydia Camarillo’s KGUN-9 report, cited by Hoffman, about Arizona’s reading crisis, indicating only 60% read at level, ranking Arizona 45th, is because of our legislature. Educators are doing their best, considering the inadequate resources and funding allocated by Arizona elected officials.

Hoffman says simply teaching kids to read will “liberate” them to “learn on their own.” But this was not the case with Raza youth and educators in MARSD, where elimination resulted despite unprecedented academic achievement.

MARSD taught students to read with a critical lens, questioning and interacting with text, resulting in the academic skills needed to learn autonomously and lead successful lives. Those against ethnic studies and CRT, are intimidated by conscientious educators, who remain committed to fighting oppression and marginalization.

Escamilla

Alexandro Salomón Escamilla, is a Chicana/o/x educator and Critical Pedagogue of 20 years. He played a key role in the movement for Mexican American Studies in TUSD, as well as in the development of the Mexican American/Raza Studies Department as a teacher within the department.

Catch the latest in Opinion

