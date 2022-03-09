Local Opinion: Millstone milestones and the Age of Ageism

OPINION: "I hope the woman who now hates javelina will come to love them, just as I wish all transplants would give into the glory of the coyotes’ night howls, bobcats whelping their litters in our backyards, the owls’ early-morning hooting and snakes seeking shelter in our garages. This is the desert, people, the land where only the most unique and sturdy of critters can thrive. Maybe, given time, you’ll become one of us," writes Star contributor Renée Schafer Horton.