Local Opinion: More money for repair of Tucson streets: Why?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Why should Tucson voters approve yet another appeal for a sales tax increase in order to sanction more improvements to our dilapidated streets?

According to the city of Tucson website: “85% of neighborhood streets are in poor, very poor or failed condition.” Proposition 411 would supposedly extend Proposition 101, an amendment to the Tucson City Charter, that authorized a temporary half-cent (0.5%) transaction privilege tax, allocating more than $250 million for street repairs and public safety improvements for five years, approved by voters in 2017.

There are many reasons why the Pima Association of Taxpayers voices opposition to Proposition 411.

Serious charter alteration is requested again, for the next 10 years. Should we be party to this charter deviation routinely?

What is “temporary” about the proposed change to the city charter, and accompanying sales tax increase? If approved, the estimated revenue, as projected, would be $740 million, for 10 years. A total of 15 years, involving changes to our charter and continuing higher sales taxes, cannot be considered “temporary.”

Proposition 411 is substantially different from Proposition 101: How can it be termed an “extension”? If this is not a legitimate extension, and if voters reject it, Proposition 101 will sunset on June 30, 2022, and we’ll be relieved of the extra tax burden.

In Proposition 101, a Public Safety Improvements Fund was established, with 60% of the sales tax revenue dedicated to that. This money provided funding for the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department, for upgrading vehicles, equipment and public safety facilities.

None of those is included in Proposition 411. $60 million was allocated for major arterial and collector streets and $40 million for neighborhood streets in Prop 101. In Prop 411, 80% of revenues would be spent on neighborhood streets. The ballot question in 2017 was quite specific as to how funds would be allocated, whereas this ballot question is devoid of details, other than stipulating that it’s the extension of a temporary half-cent (0.5%) sales tax for improving city streets, not even stating the dollar amount anticipated.

The glossy, full-color promotional materials urging us to vote “yes” are plentiful; filled with promises, and obviously expensive. The political action committee supporting the proposition listed $27,500 receipts in the PAC April 15, 2022 campaign finance report.

This is a regressive tax. Everyone is taxed at the same rate. Lower- and middle-income taxpayers are more adversely impacted, because they pay a disproportionate share of the burden, which takes a much larger percentage of their incomes.

Holding a special election in May for only one ballot item is orchestrated to cater to supporters of the proposition. The same tactic was utilized in 2017, when there was a 28.28 percent voter turnout. This is hundreds of thousands of dollars more expensive for taxpayers than a November general election would be. When there are multiple items on the ballot, the expense of the election can be shared among various entities, and a higher voter turnout is assured.

Some of the funding for streets and roads includes:

2006: RTA through June 30, 2026, over $30 million for Tucson every year

2012: $100 million Road Repair Bond, which ended in 2018.

2017: “Temporary” Prop 101 for more than $250 million, for five years.

2017-2021: Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) $250,440,756.81

Rather than get out from under Prop 101, on July 1 this year, we’re asked to consent to an extra 10 years and an estimated additional $740 million.

Where’s the money going? Have we seen any fruitful, durable progress?

How many requests for bonds and increased sales taxes do we have to endure in Tucson and Pima County? To what avail?

Taxes we pay — city, county, state and federal — provide for infrastructure.

This is overtaxation.

The Pima Association of Taxpayers urges you to vote “no” on Proposition 411.

Mary Terry Schiltz is an advocate, who researches and writes about issues of community interest. She is president of the Pima Association of Taxpayers.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

