Local Opinion: Mountain lions are best managed by professional biologists

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Jansen is a mountain lion biologist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department:

As a professional mountain lion biologist, I have tracked and researched these important predators for 15 years in seven states and four countries. This is all that I do. Mountain lions fascinate me, and working with them is an unrivaled challenge.

It is from this perspective that I have to disagree with a number of points in the March 25 opinion piece, “Protecting Arizona’s mountain lions.”

When the author says mountain lions “should be allowed to not only survive, but also flourish,” he is implying that their population isn’t doing well. This is simply not true. There was a time, from settlement days until the early 1970s, that mountain lions were killed mercilessly for the protection of livestock and game species. By the 1970s, the population in Arizona was near its low. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) then added a layer of protection for mountain lions by classifying them as a big-game species and establishing hunting seasons, bag limits and allowable methods of take. Their numbers began to rebound.

Today, Arizona’s mountain lion population under management of the professional biologists at AZGFD is doing quite well, and part of that management is providing for legal, regulated hunting opportunity while ensuring sustainable populations. Hunters must check in their harvested animals for inspection, providing valuable biological information. The increase of mountain lions since the early 1990s is an observation made by most people engaged in either hunting of big game on public land or by wildlife management professionals. The harvest data and population modeling AZGFD uses to ensure sustainable populations suggests the statewide population is stable to increasing. The fact that mountain lions are now occupying areas of Arizona where they hadn’t for decades is a testament to their general increase.

There are other misrepresentations in the piece. The notion that hounds cruelly chase mountain lions to exhaustion is not accurate. As a professional biologist who has captured and collared more than 300 mountain lions in my research, I often get a front-row seat on what happens when trailing hounds are getting close to a mountain lion. What I see during the recapture of a study animal is not at all what the opinion piece portrays. Hounds are following scent, not chasing the animal. A mountain lion, hearing hounds on the trail, finds a suitable refuge such as a tree in hopes of the hounds not being able to locate it. They do not commonly run from the hounds, and they definitely don’t flee until exhausted. The study animals in scientific papers that advocacy groups often reference were caught by the same capture method — hounds — they vehemently oppose. In fact, in the history of mountain lion research, I know of only three projects in North America that did not rely on hounds for captures.

Another statement I question is that the presence of mountain lions protects sensitive waterways from overgrazing and degradation. There is little to no scientific data showing that mountain lion predation pressure prevents herbivores from occupying riparian areas. I suspect this idea comes from research on wolves in Yellowstone. Once wolves returned to Yellowstone in the mid-1990s, their predation pattern forced elk to move more and not concentrate in riparian areas, allowing the willows to regrow. However, the author overlooks that during the time before wolves were returned, there were ample mountain lions roaming the Yellowstone ecosystem. If mountain lions were redistributing prey to protect waterways from overgrazing, there would not have been elk loitering in riparian areas to overgraze the willows.

Today, mountain lion populations in Arizona and the West are healthy and robust, the results of past and ongoing management by wildlife professionals. I’m glad they are here and in the abundance they are, for they are my life. I know my children will be able to enjoy them as well because of the ongoing work of today.

Brian Jansen, Ph.D., is a mountain lion biologist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

