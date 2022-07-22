Local Opinion: My daughters should have same choices I did

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

My name is Caitlin Shanks and I was born and raised in Tucson.

I was that girl in high school who became pregnant at the age of 17. I had three options: adoption, abortion or keeping my child. I recall going to Planned Parenthood, taking a test, and being given pamphlets about my options by a nurse and a social worker. At the age of 17, I remember crying and feeling completely overwhelmed. Whatever decision I made would forever change my life and the life of my child.

I was 5½ weeks pregnant when I discovered I was pregnant. It was my choice at the time, and I had the right to make it. I knew in my heart and soul that keeping my baby was the best decision for me. That isn’t to say I didn’t consider other options, including abortion. Planned Parenthood educated me on my options and provided me with the respect that every woman deserves when making medical decisions about her body and life. They didn’t pass judgment on me; instead, they encouraged me to make the best adult decision I could at the age of 17. Nobody else could have given me the support and privacy I needed at the time like Planned Parenthood.

I’m sitting here at the age of 26 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, thinking about how different that first appointment at 17 would have been. I had more rights when I was still a minor than I do now, and my children do not.

I’ve always been open about being a teen mom to my kids, so hopefully they don’t make the same mistakes I did. I have six beautiful children, three boys and three girls. My oldest step-daughter is 12 years old, and I had to have an adult conversation with her yesterday about how this ruling will affect her life. I had to tell her that, even though it was her body, there were no longer three options when you became unexpectedly pregnant. I told my story and explained why I chose to keep my pregnancy, and just because I didn’t choose abortion doesn’t mean I’m against it. I told her that if I decided to have an abortion, I would be alone in the process, with no support, because of how society views abortions and how it treats women who exercise that right.

I had to tell her that if she became pregnant despite all of the safe sex talks, contraception, and preaching about the difficulties of being a teen mom, she would have to carry the pregnancy to term because abortion is becoming criminalized in America.

That is the distinction between pro-choice and pro-life. I couldn’t justify ending someone’s life because I was only a teenager, so I didn’t. Despite having the option of abortion, I chose to keep and raise my child. True, there are those who abuse their position of power. There are a million different scenarios that could lead to an abortion decision. We are not to pass judgment on those who make that decision. We have no idea what prompted them to make that difficult choice, but that is between them and whatever higher power they believe in.

It appears to be a simple solution to a complex problem. This would be a good plan if the world were black and white, but there is a lot of gray area that the law ignores, which is the problem.

Because the government made that decision for us, I can only hope for the best. What I do know is that prohibiting abortions will have far-reaching consequences.

In this case, prohibiting abortion will result in unsafe abortions, women carrying a healthy baby to term, and killing the baby in crueler ways than I can imagine. I believe it is everyone’s goal to protect the innocent and give those who don’t have a voice a voice. It is so contradictory to protect the innocent and give babies a voice while also depriving the women who give birth to those children of their right to speak and make a decision that best suits their life.

When I first became a parent, I knew exactly what I would do if one of my children became pregnant unexpectedly. I grew up and vowed to be that person for my kids in ways I never had as a teen mom.

I promised to educate my children on all of their options in the event of an unplanned pregnancy, to give them the ability to make a choice without judgment, and to provide them with unconditional love and support to help them navigate life’s difficult decisions, but the government took that away the day Roe v. Wade was overturned. Do better, America.