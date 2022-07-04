 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: My first 4th of July as an American

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On a Tuesday in March, I put on my suit and a black Chassidic fedora that I usually wear for prayers. My destination was not the synagogue, however. I was going to take the oath of American citizenship, which carried for me a similar weight to a religious event.

In becoming a citizen of the United States, I was following the example of the Sixth Chabad Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory. After surviving Soviet imprisonment and the Nazi bombing of Warsaw, the Rebbe made it to the U.S. on March 17, 1940.

Weakened by the tribulations he had undergone at the hands of the Soviets, the Rebbe could not travel to a courthouse to take the oath of U.S. citizenship, as the law required. Instead, a dispensation was made to allow the proceeding to be held at the Rebbe’s synagogue in Brooklyn.

So on March 17, 1949, U.S. Justices Leo Rayfeil and Phillip Kleinfeld went to 770 Eastern Parkway. The Rebbe greeted them wearing a fur spodik hat and a silk caftan typically reserved for holy days. He raised his right hand and vowed to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America.”

People are also reading…

After the ceremony, the Rebbe thanked the representatives of the U.S. government, grateful to America for providing a home to practice one’s faith and an opportunity to strengthen Jewish life.

Indeed, America has proven to be a haven for Jewish people, and more Jews live in the U.S. than in any country besides Israel. Chabad, the movement the Rebbe led, has at least one center and a rabbi in each of the 50 states.

That is why becoming an American as a Jew is more than just a ceremony. When I had the privilege of becoming a U.S. citizen, like the Rebbe, it was a cause for celebration.

Due to COVID protocols, no guests were allowed to attend my ceremony. One other person and I stood in front of the immigration officer to promise to defend the Constitution of the United States.

After we each received our citizenship documents, the new fellow citizen was visibly emotional. Not having anyone else to express it to, she turned to me and said in a Hispanic accent: “I’m so happy!”

I think those words will reflect my mood this Fourth of July when I’ll be celebrating Independence Day as an American for the first time. For me, it will go far beyond burgers and corn on the grill. It will be a time to say thank you to the country that I — and so many of my coreligionists — are proud to call home. I’m so happy to be an American.

Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin

Ceitlin

 Britta Van Vranken

Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin is the outreach director of Chabad Tucson, a Jewish network in Southern Arizona

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: A very tired president

Local Opinion: A very tired president

OPINION: "So, should Biden decide to follow Polk’s path? We don’t know what his final decision will be, but he has a chance to follow historical precedent and to be remembered as Polk was—as a president who accomplished his goals and left office with his head held high," writes Tucsonan Bob Kovitz.

Local Opinion: Biden administration breathes new life into Cochise County, rural America

Local Opinion: Biden administration breathes new life into Cochise County, rural America

OPINION: "America has always been rural. Rural communities have always been the backbone of our country. Rural Americans are smart, strong, and beautiful people. We cannot allow these communities to disappear because it is easier to neglect them than to invest in their futures," writes Mignonne Hollis, executive director of Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation.

Local Opinion: Ending loneliness one day at a time

Local Opinion: Ending loneliness one day at a time

OPINION: "Every day, our volunteers take meals to people who are homebound, but what they’re really delivering is the warmth and understanding of human connection, of building relationships one day at a time—not just for the people who receive meals, but also for themselves," writes Robert Jensen, CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona. 

Local Opinion: Roe v. Wade was overturned by religious extremists

Local Opinion: Roe v. Wade was overturned by religious extremists

OPINION: "By embracing and privileging one particular religion’s ideology in its decision-making, a majority of justices of the Supreme Court have betrayed our nation’s trust and respect. This has caused the entire court to lose much of its credibility," writes Oro Valley resident Gil Shapiro.

Local Opinion: Time for compromise on abortion

Local Opinion: Time for compromise on abortion

OPINION: "I look forward to our Arizona debate. No doubt our new law will be tweaked and even referendums are on the horizon. It feels great that after 50 years of federal suppression, Arizona is allowed to forge its own future," writes Tucsonan Jeffrey McConnell. 

Local Opinion: Brave old lady versus legislators

Local Opinion: Brave old lady versus legislators

OPINION: "What surprises me, is that I am braver than many of the men who are currently serving in our Legislature, Senate, and Supreme Court. I’d say some of them are as scared as a little girl, but that would be insulting. Little girls are brave," writes Tucsonan Kathleen Bethel. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News