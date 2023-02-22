The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The November midterm elections in Arizona have focused our attention on statewide election integrity. But the urgent and important issue for all American voters is the presidential election held every four years. What is needed is a national popular vote where every vote is counted equally, regardless of which state a voter resides in.

Our current system, the Electoral College, is antiquated and unfair.

In the last six presidential elections, the Electoral College has demonstrated its fragility by giving us two elections in which the candidate who lost the nationwide vote became president (2000 and 2016); two near-misses (2004 and 2020); and recounts, audits, doubt, legal disputes and frightening civil disorder.

If you are a Republican living in solidly blue states like California, Illinois or New York you can be pretty much certain that your vote for president won’t matter much. All of the electoral votes will almost assuredly go to the Democratic candidate, regardless of the margin of victory. Similarly, if you are a Democrat living in solidly red states like Texas, Indiana or Arkansas your vote will be meaningless.

In addition, because of these state winner-take-all statutes, presidential candidates have no incentive to pay attention to the issues of concern to voters in states where the statewide outcome is a foregone conclusion.

Then there are the nine swing, or battleground, states where the statewide election could go either way. It is these states that will draw the majority of the attention of the candidates from both parties.

It is a myth (among many) that eliminating the Electoral College will result in rural voters being overwhelmed by big-city voters. The truth is that the 100 biggest U.S. cities contain approximately 19% of the population; in 2004 they voted 63% Democratic. Similarly, 19% of the population live in rural areas and they voted 60% Republican. So, the rural population, though more widespread, is equally as influential as the urban areas. And don’t forget that many Republicans live in big cities and many Democrats live in rural areas.

The Pew Research Center reports that 63% of U.S. adults say the way the president is elected should be changed so that the winner of the popular vote nationwide wins the presidency.

The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It already has been enacted into law by 15 states and D.C., with 195 electoral votes. Arizona is not one of them. The bill needs an additional 75 electoral votes to go into effect nationally.

Concerned Arizonans should contact our legislators and urge them to support his bill. More information is available at nationalpopularvote.com.