Local Opinion: New users should pay for new water

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The water world is finally starting to realize that the Colorado River is over-allocated, and less water will be available due to aridification. It appears a mandatory Colorado River water cut is imminent.

If there is a permanent Colorado River water delivery cut, many water suppliers will have to find alternative supplies (New Water). However, there are limited surface water and groundwater options. The only other possible supply-side option is desalinated sea water.

Demand management through additional water conservation and/or limiting growth is also a means to create New Water and should always be considered if practical and acceptable.

One example of New Water is the IDE Technologies (IDE-T) proposal to build a 300,000 acre-feet per year (AFY) desalination plant in Mexico (Sea of Cortez). This water would be transported via a 200-mile pipeline from Puerto Peñasco to the Central Arizona Project (CAP) west of Phoenix. The capital cost for this project is estimated at $5.5 billion. The end-user cost is estimated to range from $2,200-$3,300/AF.

Arizona should not proceed with the IDE-T proposal or any other New Water concepts until an overall Consolidated Plan is developed for the Southwest region.

There are other New Water proposals that include Sea of Cortez desalination.

In 2020, Black & Veatch, an engineering consulting firm, completed a comprehensive study titled “Binational Study of Water Desalination Opportunities in the Sea of Cortez.” Five opportunities (options) were evaluated. All five opportunities included desalination facilities at various locations on the eastern shore of the Sea of Cortez. To achieve a total supply of 200,000 AFY, the best opportunity combination provided a capital cost of $4.74 billion and an end-user cost of $2,050/AF.

Officials should also consider the Salton Sea environmental disaster. California’s largest lake has no outlet, so decades of excess fertilizer and pesticides have accumulated in the lake. In addition, flow into the Salton Sea has been and will be reduced due to permanent Colorado River water transfers/cuts. This has resulted in two environmental issues; (1) air pollution related to exposed shoreline playa and (2) salinity levels 1.7 times that of sea water resulting in an extinct fish population and reduced bird population.

In October 2021, California’s Salton Sea Management Program convened an Independent Review Panel to evaluate 18 restoration/remediation proposals. In September 2022, the Panel published its findings which discarded the 18 proposals and offered their own remediation solution — a voluntary Colorado River exchange program with a 112,000 AFY Salton Sea remediation desalination facility at the Salton Sea. The capital cost for this option was $17 billion.

The Salton Sea remediation should be part of the Consolidated Plan, but the costs associated with the remediation should be borne by those entities responsible for the mess, i.e., the federal government, the state of California and big agriculture.

New Water desalination projects proposed for meeting water system demands are very expensive. Utilizing the average unit capital cost of the IDE-T proposal and the Black & Veatch best opportunity combination yields a total cost of $4.3 billion for a 200,000 AFY desalination facility with a 200- to 300-mile pipeline. The average end-user cost for the two proposals is $2,350/AF. This is 10 times the current CAP water price of $228/acre-feet!

Assuming existing water demands are met with existing supplies (including cuts), the cost of New Water should only be borne by new water users that place incremental water demands beyond that of the existing water supply capacity, i.e., new growth requiring New Water would compel developers and/or the New Water users to pay the cost of New Water.

Existing Tucson Water customers should not pay for New Water as its CAP supply (with 20% cut) is good for at least 80 years.