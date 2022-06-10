 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: No more fireworks for me on Fourth of July

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

For as long as I can remember, I have enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations. As a kid growing up in Minnesota, the family would gather at my aunt and uncle’s home on Lake Minnetonka and shoot off Roman candles and other contraband fireworks that my father brought back from his business trips to South Dakota. We kids ran around with our sparklers and we all knew we were celebrating the founding of the country we loved.

The summer between my junior and senior year of high school, my girl scout troop toured Europe. As representatives of the country that saved the world from Hitler’s wrath we were enthusiastically welcomed everywhere we went, and how proud and privileged we felt.

As an adult, living in Southern California with my own family, we attended the Fourth of July concert at the Hollywood Bowl where the Los Angeles symphony orchestra played patriotic music. I shed patriotic tears singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” While fireworks bloomed in the sky, we walked to our cars feeling like the luckiest and most privileged people on earth.

People are also reading…

Later, while living in the Tucson foothills, we would gather with friends on our back patio and watch the multiple firework displays from a distance — “A” mountain, Tucson Country Club, Westward Look and others. Despite the heat, we always looked forward to this special day.

The past few years we have celebrated the holiday in Colorado where our two daughters and their families reside and it’s a special occasion because we are all together and even though we don’t always agree politically, we all share a love of country.

This year, however, I will not celebrate the Fourth of July. Those fireworks with the loud booming and colorful bursts of fire are only a reminder of how militarized and unsafe we all are now. Each boom and each colorful burst of firepower now represents each of the lives lost to a hate-filled maniac with an assault rifle.

Instead of our elected representatives providing us with “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” they have made us fearful of attending a worship service, going to a supermarket, shopping at the mall or even going to school or sending our kids to school.

The country that in the past made me feel so proud is now a country where mass shootings frequently occur — even in schools and our elected representatives do nothing. They take their campaign donations from the gun lobbyists and pledge their loyalty to the manufacturers of death.

Instead of feeling pride, I now feel shame and fear.

Sharon Olbert is a senior citizen with deep roots in Tucson.

Sharon Olbert

Sharon Olbert is a senior citizen with deep roots in Tucson.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

OPINION: "Gone are the Saturday matinees with the cowboy heroes. Gone are the pretend reenactments of those movies. Gone are the days when a young boy’s innocence did not give a second thought to pretending to shoot a gun at someone else because it was all make-believe," writes Tucsonan Robert Nordmeyer. 

Local Opinion: We should normalize thinking, talking about death

Local Opinion: We should normalize thinking, talking about death

OPINION:"I now work in the realm of death and dying every day. People often comment, with a heavy sigh, that it must be depressing. In fact, it’s the most inspiring, grounding, life-affirming work I’ve ever done," writes Sarah Super Ascher, associate vice president for the Arizona End of Life Care Partnership. 

Local Opinion: Too much trash on Tucson streets

OPINION: "I feel strongly that with our tax dollars we can beat this and become a beautiful city again that we can be proud of. Please, City of Tucson, generate some funds so we can have our city beautiful again," writes Tucsonan Sandi Filipponi. 

Local Opinion: Thoughts and prayers can't replace action

Local Opinion: Thoughts and prayers can't replace action

OPINION: "Communities that are transparent exist to invite participation by all who are involved. They operate under democratic rights of those who wish to gather together. They exist to invite participants into the questions," writes Thomas J. Lindell, emeritus professor at the University of Arizona and a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

OPINION: The foundation for our growth is found in the mountain ranges and desert landscapes. Likewise, the future of our communities, our economy, and our families depend on safeguarding and expanding our public lands, like the Grand Canyon. We’re counting on our elected leaders to make it happen.

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

Local Opinion: Without trust and truth, we can't have democracy

OPINION: "So, the next time you hear demagoguery or comments intended to dehumanize the “other side” or something that you know is untrue, stand up! Take a stand for truth, stand up for democracy and freedom, show courage and integrity like Gen. Milley did. And, never accept lies from a leader because you like their policies on other issues," writes Patrick DeConcini, Col (Ret) Arizona Air National Guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News