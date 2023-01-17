Local Opinion: No more New Year's resolutions

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’ve never been the type to make New Year’s resolutions.

I’ve seen too many broken too quickly. And realistically I know I’d forget mine by the third day.

However, two years ago, I was having trouble doing all the things I needed to do to be healthier and happier.

At the end of the day, I’d groan because once again I’d forgotten to take my vitamins. I’d feel a wave of guilt flood over me for having “just one more glass of wine.” My belly jiggled, but putting on shoes to go for a walk took too much energy.

Something had to change.

I was recognizing names in the Obituaries.

What I decided to do worked. And is working, still.

I’m sharing it because unlike so many “New Year’s Plans,” it is created for you, by you. And includes a margin for error — something every hungry, lazy scientist can appreciate.

First, I made a mental list of the 5-7 things I knew I needed to do each day. Things like exercise, abstain, deep-breathe, take vitamins. Since acronyms always help me, I rearranged the first letter of each into an easily remembered word. My word happens to be BEHAVE.

My goal was and still is to hit every letter, every day — but I give myself permission to skip one letter each day. It just can never be the same letter two days in a row.

Here’s how it looks in action for me, but your priorities and letters will be different.

B: Breathe slowly and deeply 10 times in a row. I usually forget around six and have to start over.

E: Exercise in some small way. I started by walking to the neighbor’s mailbox, the next day, two doors down. The third day, I found myself thinking since I had already put my shoes on, I might as well walk to the stop sign. Each day I went a little farther. My goal became 20 minutes a day. Some days it’s a fast walk, others it’s more of a stroll.

H: Hydrate. I bought two or three cheap, but pretty, water bottles. I like ones that are easily opened. My goal is 60 ounces, but more is better.

A: Abstinence. This one was hard. I love my glass of Irish whiskey or wine at sunset. But my ancestry research this year revealed three grandfathers who died in bar fights and three great-grandmothers who died from strokes, probably from worrying about their boyos. Genetics urge temperance.

This is where the “you can skip one letter each day but not the same letter two days in a row” helps.

V: Vitamins. Get a weekly pill box. It works. The evidence is right there if you skip a day.

E: Engage. This one has different meanings. Sometimes “engage” makes life worth living, like learning something new or talking to a friend. Other times, “engage” is reading a good book.

At the end of each day, I do a mental inventory of which letters I hit. Some days not a lot. Others I feel like yelling BINGO!

It helps to write my word where I’ll see it throughout the day. I put a dot under each letter when I complete it. Then I see what I’m missing two days in a row.

I shared my “word” idea with my family and friends. They came up with their own words. My daughter’s word is BRAVE. Another friend’s WILDER. No idea what they stand for. But they say it’s working for them.

I know it is for me. I can see the evidence. The better I “behave” the better I feel.

And at the end of the day, it feels great to not lie in bed and feel guilty about the resolutions I never made or kept.