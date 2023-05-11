The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Thankfully, a well funded and powerful push by proponents of the extremely flawed Proposition 412 has been answered by a flood of Tucsonans with their own impressive analyses of this boondoggle. Many letters to the editor have exposed this blatant attempt by TEP and their enablers to shakedown residents. And so now voters are beginning to see the full picture: TEP has partnered with the City Council majority in an attempt to convince us that it is okay for ratepayers to pick up an annual tab of four to five million dollars for, essentially, the beautification of Campbell Avenue. And the most cynical part is that TEP and their friends think they can entice Tucsonans into supporting this proposal by throwing in a much smaller percentage of that money — your money — towards the funding of vague climate change projects.

But there is no rush. We have three years for TEP and the City Council to come back with a better plan we can all support within a new 25 year franchise agreement. Sami Hamed pointed to the fact that many progressive municipalities like Boulder and Minneapolis have used franchise agreement negotiations to push their own electric utility companies into being true partners in the fight against climate change. Why can’t we? Councilmember Kozachik wrote, “..our climate reality demands much more than the aesthetic of undergrounding new utility lines (along Campbell).” He is right.

Prop 412 will be decided by many voters that are distracted by graduation ceremonies and the transition into the slumber of summer. Those left to vote are the hard working families that are still scratching their heads as they walk by and glance down at the ballot and the shiny TEP literature on their kitchen tables.

To you, I say that what your gut is telling you is spot on. You are thinking, of course you want to fight climate change and don’t mind chipping in. It’s that important. But, you are considering the recent Tucson Water fee increases. You are remembering that you voted twice on supporting sales taxes to repair our roads. And you read somewhere that, on top of the rate hike that Prop 412 is asking from you, an additional increase of $14 a month will be considered by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

You’re thinking, someone is starting to take the “Mi casa is tu casa” sign on your front door literally.

And you are right. Lately, the Mayor and Council majority seem to have developed a nasty habit of raising revenue directly from residents with regressive sales taxes and rate increases. Apparently, it is much easier to look to us to solve City problems instead of finding the courage to insist that the corporate and development community pay their fair share.

What bothers me the most is the fact that TEP really is acting as if this is their “casa”. But Tucson residents and taxpayers own the public right of way that they want to run those power lines under. Yet they want to charge us for it! They should be paying rent for the privilege of doing business within our collective property.

As the director of community relations for Access Tucson years ago, I became very familiar with this type of corporate gaslighting when we had to constantly insist that cable companies like Cox Communications pay their own rent for also using our public right away.

In their literature, TEP says, “The best way to show you want to tackle climate change is by voting YES on Prop 412!”

It is not. Not even close.

Nobody knows this more than working families on the south and west side with leaky houses because they can’t afford to make their homes energy efficient.

Tell TEP and the City Council to do better. It’s their turn to pay the check. At least go Dutch! Vote NO on Prop 412!