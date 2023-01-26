Local Opinion: No refund for counterfeit Congressman

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A while back I was browsing through Facebook when I came upon an ad for a set of 25 rare Morgan silver dollars minted from 1878-1904. Just $140. Gee, who wouldn’t want that? What terrific collectibles, great mementoes of years gone by. I could give them as gifts or just save them for posterity. I placed my order. It took quite a while for them to arrive, but eventually they came, postmarked Beijing, China. China? I knew they manufactured plenty of items, but these are coins over 120 years old. Why would they have them?

The coins looked vintage, in various stages of wear. But, considering their record on phony merchandise, I was skeptical. So, I decided to ask Google about “counterfeit coins from China.” Bingo. Not only did they describe my set perfectly, but they actually showed the machines on which they were produced. As the old adage reminds us, “If things seem too good to be true, they probably are.” I immediately contacted Paypal and was thrilled when they refunded my money. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one that was fooled.

Now the coins are in a bag in my desk drawer. I thought I would give them to friends on their birthdays, but I can’t do that…it’s a terrible idea. To be honest I would have to tell them they are phonies, knock-offs, which totally ruins the gift. If I didn’t tell them, maybe someday they or a family member would try to sell them and be arrested for trading in counterfeit coins. Awful idea. I could have them made into belt buckles or money clips. But, no matter what I did with them, it doesn’t change the fact that they are phony. Counterfeit. Lies. So, they stay in the bag, in my desk, totally useless. Just a remembrance of how I was tricked, fooled into making the purchase.

Just like the voters in newly elected Congressman George Santos’ district must feel.

The product, er, person, sounded so good. Quality education; he graduated from fine schools with top grades. He made a mark in the business world with great achievements in the financial industry. He was working in his successful family business. He was the product of Holocaust survivors and whose mother, the first female executive at a leading banking firm, died as the result of 9/11. Another tragedy in his life occurred when four of his employees died in the Pulse nightclub fire. What a story!

George Santos loved animals. He ran an animal charity for many years. He even helped a veteran save his sick dog’s life by raising $3,000 on a GoFundMe page. What a guy!

He was gay. He was Jewish. He was an enormous success. In a mostly liberal district, even as a Republican, what’s not to like?

So, the voters bought the product and elected him their congressman. Like I bought the coins.

Unlike me, who got my money back, when they found out most of what he said were lies, they couldn’t get their vote back, and now they are just stuck.

He is now in Congress. His constituents, even his local party leaders, beg and plead to have him resign. No luck. They ask the House leadership to throw him out and conduct a special election. Sorry.

What sounded so good at the time turned out to be a counterfeit. I’m reminded every time I look at the fakes in my desk. I’m sure the voters in his district are also reminded every time they see their fake in Congress.

I am the lucky one. Unlike Santos’ constituents, I don’t have to add insult to injury by rewarding my mistake with an annual salary, pension, and free office. At least I got my money back.