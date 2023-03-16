The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Regarding the March 13 opinion piece “Let your kids thrive on their own,” the piece lacks some important insight to growing up in the 1950s. The writer recalls that he and his classmates — Catalina High School Class of 1959 — were overachievers whose parents had a hands-off philosophy to child-rearing. There were no organized activities or play dates; the Internet didn’t exist. I don’t doubt there were overachievers in the class, and it’s great that these folks now excel in life. But instead of patting himself on the back, I suggest the writer consider the challenges of child-rearing and growing up today.

The 1950s and 60s were a Golden Age for American kids … as long as they were white. (I‘m going to guess that the people who were name-dropped in the piece are mostly white). Economists have called the post-World War II economy an “economic miracle.” Between 1940 and 1965, the average family income tripled when adjusted for inflation. Wealthy and poor generally experienced the same percentages of growth however, so this dynamic favored white families. Our social and economic systems were stacked in the writer’s favor by the time he graduated in 1959.

In 1959, a middle-class family could live comfortably on one paycheck. Union jobs were more plentiful, right-to-work laws were less prevalent, and a college degree to support a family was optional. Health care was a minor part of the family budget, and higher education was affordable. I suspect that the writer and his classmates were not “left alone” to find their way. They likely had stay-at-home mothers who knew their friends and their parents. Their families probably ate dinner together, a ritual that has been shown to bolster a child’s success. They probably had books and newspapers at home and never worried about eviction or where their next meal was coming from.

In contrast, today many children really are left alone. The term “latchkey kid” didn’t exist in the 1950s. For most families, the luxury of a stay-at-home parent is nostalgic and unrealistic. If a kid has two parents at home, both are usually working to pay the rent, provide health insurance, and put food on the table. And single parents are more financially stressed than ever. Without organized activities like soccer leagues, working parents might have no idea where their kids are or who they are with. These parents may not “pay much attention” to their kids. But not out of choice.

There are kids right now, in Tucson, who go home from school on Friday and don’t know if they’ll eat again before Monday. There are kids who don’t feel safe at home, who have no place to study, or whose parents are too exhausted to engage. These stressors profoundly impact a child’s brain development, with lifelong negative implications. The structure of organized activities can be a partial safety net.

I, too, grew up during the Golden Age for middle-class white kids. I sold seeds and subscriptions door-to-door. I wandered on my bike, played ball in the street, camped in the backyard. My parents allowed me to think I had some autonomy, because that’s what good parents do. When my mother disclosed, decades later, that she secretly followed me as I walked the half mile to kindergarten, I realized just how fortunate I was. The circumstances of one’s birth play a huge role in one’s success. The overachievers of the Catalina High School Class of 1959 were not “left alone,” despite a lack of organized activities. Their parents surrounded them with the elements every kid needs to achieve: love, health care, shelter, financial security, nutrition, opportunity, books, and encouragement.

It is physically impossible to pull yourself up by your own bootstraps. No one is a self-made success.