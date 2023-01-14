Local Opinion: Now is the time to lower household energy costs

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Tucson’s draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan has just been published. This is the City’s strategy to prevent or lessen the effects of major hazards such as fires, drought, extreme heat and flooding.

It’s not law, but City policies will flow from it and affect every citizen. Community Choice Energy is mentioned multiple times as a strategy for decarbonizing and lowering electricity bills for households and businesses. How? By allowing Tucson or other municipalities to form wholesale energy purchasing groups.

21st century Arizona is handcuffed by a 19th century business model for sourcing your electrical energy. You may like, hate, or be indifferent to your utility, but when it comes to your choices on who generates your electricity, you are limited to either going off-grid or packing up your belongings and moving.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Utility customers here in Tucson and Arizona everywhere should have energy choices and be able to ask and answer their own question: “Where does my electricity come from?”.

For decades, states from California to Illinois to Ohio, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have allowed their municipalities to form groups (“aggregation”) to buy electricity at wholesale prices while at the same time building competitive, reliable and affordable energy grids. It’s often called Community Choice Energy, with one big idea: buy electricity at wholesale, deliver it through utilities, and pass savings to consumers.

The selected utility maintains the infrastructure so crucial to maintaining the grid and delivering reliable, stable electricity to households and businesses. The CCE negotiates with the selected utility to make this happen and pays a fee to that utility for being a partner. Unlike an investor-owned utility, a CCE is not beholden to shareholders. The savings are substantial and could pour big dollars into community energy efficiency while at the same time lowering household bills.

With Tucson’s abundant solar hours, modeling shows that within four years about 80% of Tucson’s electricity could come from solar energy. That alone would create more family wage jobs as existing and new companies hire and educate workers to meet demand. From The Brookings Institute: “Workers in clean energy earn higher and more equitable wages when compared to all workers nationally. Mean hourly wages exceed national averages by 8 to 19 percent. Clean energy economy wages are also more equitable; workers at lower ends of the income spectrum can earn $5 to $10 more per hour than other jobs.”

No, CCEs are not going to spin straw into gold, but they are a game changer in a space that hasn’t seen much real change in many decades. Changing from Tucson Electric Power’s energy mix of coal and fracked gas to one of mostly solar and wind would produce annual water savings equivalent to 10 football field-sized pools of water 10 feet deep, enough water to meet the needs of almost 13,000 Tucson households!

Under most of these group buying plans, consumers have at least two options for their electricity, a low-rate plan, or a high renewable plan. The price is a few dollars difference but it’s yours to make, and you can still choose to have the utility generate your electricity as well. It’s great for your pocketbook and it’s great for the environment too. Municipalities like Marin County, California or Newton, Massachusetts have used aggregation to basically convert their grids to use renewable sources of power — without increasing rates above the utility’s non-renewable energy rate and all the while maintaining grid reliability.

CCE is a free market-based program allowing municipalities to choose from competing energy sources. Tucson should go all in on Community Choice Energy in its final Climate Action and Adaptation Plan and engage the State to allow municipalities to form CCEs. CCE is that rare win-win for stakeholders that should have elected officials lining up to support.