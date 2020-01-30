Local Opinion: On retiring and re-firing

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
This spring I shall retire from my 60-year career as a college teacher. I spent 35 years teaching in various liberal arts colleges around the country and now have finished up with a 25-year career as a part-time teacher here in Tucson at Pima Community College. Retiring will not be easy because over the years I have grown to love the classroom dynamics and my many student friends. It has been a rich experience because I cherish working in the world of ideas with young people.
However, I have discovered another way to keep these factors going and growing right here in Tucson. I have signed up to teach at the Osher Lifetime Learning Institute, or OLLI. This organization was started a number of years back by a certain Mr. Bernard Osher in order to provide educational experience for people over 55 who know that “Curiosity Never Retires.” He has invested his money in setting up such educational centers all around the country in conjunction with major universities. The local branch is connected to the University of Arizona.
OLLI has three different campuses here in the Tucson area. At the main campus there are over 150 elder students enrolled in any number of over 100 classes offered by a wide variety of experts in their field ranging from popular topics like How to Read the New Yorker and Keeping Up With the Movies to regular academic topics such as the Art and Culture of Middle Ages, Basic Astronomy and various levels of Spanish. The cost is $350 per year and one can take as many classes as one wants.
This past semester I volunteered to teach Introduction to Western Philosophy. It started out with about 30 students and ended up with 16. People have the option of “floating” around a bit from course to course until they find what really is to their liking, much as it is done at Oxford and Cambridge. There are no tests or papers to grade — people just come for the sake of learning. My class was full of eager and bright folks who already knew something about philosophy. They brought their own experience and insights to our discussions.
Next semester I am going to offer Philosophical Ethics and Philosophy of Religion and hope to take a course or two in order to expand my own learning. I have found OLLI to be run and populated by bright, enthusiastic and experienced adults who contribute their own knowledge to our discussions. And so I am now looking forward to yet a third career as an educator, one that offers a wide range of possible avenues of learning and teaching. My retirement has now turned into re-firement. To paraphrase Plato, “Learning is its own reward.”
The important point in all this is not about what I am doing in order to re-fire my retirement, it’s about the possibility that anyone who is retiring can find an extension of their lifetime career, or a fresh start on a new career, by exploring the opportunities that already exist right where they are. Not everyone is a professor, but chances are that everyone has experience and interests that can be or grow to be an extension of who they are and what they have spent their life doing up to retirement. So, to quote both Olli and Plato once again: “Curiosity never retires” and “learning is its own reward.”
Jerry Gill is a philosophy professor at Pima Community College.