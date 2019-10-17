The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
There are so many amazing things happening in Pima County schools. Tucson Unified School District has elevated math learning through a combination of intervention, professional development and strategic resource deployment. Amphitheater Unified School District is keeping new teachers in the classroom through its mentorship program. And Reading Seed is bringing the love of literacy to Pima County kids through volunteer reading coaches.
Unfortunately, after decades of budget cuts, many of our schools’ most valuable programs are at-risk. Districts have lost millions of dollars, classes are bigger, and teachers are more stressed than ever. Schools are finding it more and more difficult to meet the needs of each individual student.
That’s why there are four Pima County school districts with a bond or override on the ballot this November. Despite recent investments at the state level, our classrooms need much more. Strong schools are a recipe for a strong community. Having a strong education system will help raise property values, boost business development and improve the quality of life for everyone.
This fall, funding requests include:
- A renewal of Altar Valley Unified School District’s override, meaning there would be no change to taxes if it passes. In part, the funds will allow the district to continue offering full-day kindergarten and providing competitive teacher and staff salaries.
- In Amphitheater Unified School District, voters will decide on two overrides: one a continuation and one new. The renewal override includes offering art, music and PE in elementary schools and expanded advanced and STEAM electives in middle and high school. Additionally, this renewal funds academic interventions, maintaining small class sizes and increasing teacher pay. The new override is slated for use in grades K-3, for everything from full-day kindergarten to reducing class sizes.
- Flowing Wells Unified School District has an override aimed at maintaining small class sizes, continuing to offer art and PE and full-day kindergarten. The dollars will also be used to boost teacher salary, among other things.
- For Sunnyside Unified School District teachers and staff, the override will help with everything from compensation to professional development. Students would also benefit from after-school tutoring and other programs.
The importance of these investments goes far beyond the schools that seek them. Businesses benefit from an increase in qualified workers. Residents benefit, as crime goes down and fewer locals necessitate government aid. Voting to invest in our schools is an investment in the future for all of us.