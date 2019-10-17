Beth Lake is a parent in Tucson. She owns an editing company and volunteers with several education and literacy organizations in Tucson. She is a member of LEAP Ahead for Amphi, helping to share news of the Amphitheater Public Schools override initiative.

Selena Llamas is a fourth-generation Tucson native. She is a community engagement manager with Expect More Arizona, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization bringing communities together to create positive change in education at all levels.