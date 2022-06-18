 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: One flag for one nation

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I’ve been buying “Forever” stamps since they were first introduced by the USPS. I tend toward a classic look, so I choose the stamps with the American flag rather than more thematic pictures.

As I was affixing a stamp on an envelope this past week, for the first time I had the uncomfortable thought that I might be making a political statement. Our flag has become symbolic of so much more in the public arena than a unifying representation of the original thirteen states and the fifty states of today.

Last Tuesday was Flag Day, commemorating the resolution passed by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

A new constellation. A new collection of related states — separate and connected.

Flags are part of the human experience, as we are reminded by this week’s Torah portion:

(The Israelites journeyed at the bidding of God) “The flag of the camp of Judah journeyed first…Then journeyed the flag of the camp of Reuben … Then journeyed the flag of the camp of Ephraim…” etc (Numbers 10)

Yes, each tribe had its own flag, yet they were one nation: they traveled together, camped together, worshiped together.

I bemoan the political and doctrinaire overtones imposed on the American flag. Our flag belongs to all Americans. May it once again be a symbol of connection and fairness rather than disunity and prejudice. Ironically, given our political turmoil, that is precisely what the “Pledge of Allegiance” states: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Helen Cohn

Rabbi Helen Cohn serves Congregation M’kor Hayim in Tucson and is a spiritual director for people of all faiths.

