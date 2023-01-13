 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
MARANA OPINION

Local Opinion: One last holiday reflection

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I was delighted by Brent Harold’s Dec. 11 column “The politics of Christmas are clear,” arguing Democrats embody the spirit of Christmas. December letters to the editor proved him right.

Only a Republican Scrooge would declare Brittney Griner a drug addict unworthy of bringing home. He probably took one look and judged her by race and gender instead of following the story to understand the truth and complexity.

Only a Republican Scrooge would claim harm if student loans are forgiven, ignoring the societal pressure to attend college; rising costs; and laws forbidding student loan discharge in bankruptcy.

Only a Republican Scrooge would claim victimhood for a web designer who doesn’t want to serve LBGTQ people by misrepresenting who is being sued. She’s suing Colorado’s non-discrimination law.

People are also reading…

And only a Republican Scrooge would write that Prop 209 is foolish and unfair to business. Allowing a business to seize property and wages beyond a debtor’s ability to survive places the debtor on public services while giving the business a pass for a careless lending decision or failure to build loan loss risk into their terms and rates.

As we start a new year, we need to embrace Scrooge’s change of heart and see to the welfare of all of us. It’s time to debunk the myth that business knows best and government is the enemy, perpetrated by anti-government forces funded by the Koch donor network and others.

Businesses have no reason to “provide a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Their only goal is profit. Capitalists forget owning a business includes a social contract. Businesses use our lands, air, water, legal systems and other public resources to create profits so should show gratitude by paying taxes. Good government can assure this through regulating capitalism.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Arizona Republican Scrooges have already proposed a new bill, HB2003, to reduce business taxes from a max of 4.9% to 2.5%. Reducing corporate taxes will not fix our roads, fund our schools, reduce poverty, solve our water problems, provide health care or pay for government services such as police and courts. Further reducing taxes takes only a simple majority of votes while increasing taxes takes a two-thirds vote, so if passed there is almost no chance we can raise them again. Bah, Humbug!

Fortunately, we voters passed Proposition 211 in November which will help identify the capitalist money that could corrupt our elected representatives.

Enlightened Scrooge said on Christmas morn: “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” Insist Republican Scrooges get with the spirit.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
Dee Maitland

Maitland

Dee Maitland is a retired commercial banker. She lives in Marana.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: The UA is going strong

Local Opinion: The UA is going strong

OPINION: "Bobby Robbins is on track to be one of the most successful and consequential presidents of UArizona in recent memory. And the Board of Regents has just enthusiastically renewed him for an additional three years. So the State of the University is strong - with even more to come," writes Fred DuVal, chair-elect of the Arizona Board of Regents.

Local Opinion: Advance planning makes life changes easier for older adults

Local Opinion: Advance planning makes life changes easier for older adults

OPINION: "Planning ahead has another plus, too: stuff happens. One fall, one accident, one unwelcome diagnosis or the loss of a spouse and suddenly you’re in crisis mode, the worst possible situation in which to make consequential decisions," writes Judith B. Clinco, founder and president of Tucson-based Catalina In-Home Services Inc.

Local Opinion: Protect our families, reject Southwest Gas rate increase

Local Opinion: Protect our families, reject Southwest Gas rate increase

OPINION: "Families like mine strongly oppose Southwest Gas’ request for yet another rate increase. As parents, we are committed to protecting the health of our families from air pollution and climate change," writes Karina G. Martinez Molina, a Ph.D candidate at UA studying energy justice and climate justice.

Local Opinion: Re-fighting the drug wars

Local Opinion: Re-fighting the drug wars

OPINION: "Addressing the problems of drug use and addiction is complex. If it wasn’t, we would have solved it long ago," writes Michael Schaller, regents professor emeritus of history at the University of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Suggestions for a successful RTA

Local Opinion: Suggestions for a successful RTA

OPINION: "As 2023 unfolds, this RTA board will face complex challenges that can be mitigated by these suggestions. The public needs to vote on revisions to the current plan and gear up for participation in RTA Next later this year. We all need to provide our constructive suggestions along the way," writes Curtis Lueck, a non-jurisdictional member of the RTA Technical Management Committee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News