Local Opinion: One last holiday reflection

I was delighted by Brent Harold’s Dec. 11 column “The politics of Christmas are clear,” arguing Democrats embody the spirit of Christmas. December letters to the editor proved him right.

Only a Republican Scrooge would declare Brittney Griner a drug addict unworthy of bringing home. He probably took one look and judged her by race and gender instead of following the story to understand the truth and complexity.

Only a Republican Scrooge would claim harm if student loans are forgiven, ignoring the societal pressure to attend college; rising costs; and laws forbidding student loan discharge in bankruptcy.

Only a Republican Scrooge would claim victimhood for a web designer who doesn’t want to serve LBGTQ people by misrepresenting who is being sued. She’s suing Colorado’s non-discrimination law.

And only a Republican Scrooge would write that Prop 209 is foolish and unfair to business. Allowing a business to seize property and wages beyond a debtor’s ability to survive places the debtor on public services while giving the business a pass for a careless lending decision or failure to build loan loss risk into their terms and rates.

As we start a new year, we need to embrace Scrooge’s change of heart and see to the welfare of all of us. It’s time to debunk the myth that business knows best and government is the enemy, perpetrated by anti-government forces funded by the Koch donor network and others.

Businesses have no reason to “provide a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” Their only goal is profit. Capitalists forget owning a business includes a social contract. Businesses use our lands, air, water, legal systems and other public resources to create profits so should show gratitude by paying taxes. Good government can assure this through regulating capitalism.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Arizona Republican Scrooges have already proposed a new bill, HB2003, to reduce business taxes from a max of 4.9% to 2.5%. Reducing corporate taxes will not fix our roads, fund our schools, reduce poverty, solve our water problems, provide health care or pay for government services such as police and courts. Further reducing taxes takes only a simple majority of votes while increasing taxes takes a two-thirds vote, so if passed there is almost no chance we can raise them again. Bah, Humbug!

Fortunately, we voters passed Proposition 211 in November which will help identify the capitalist money that could corrupt our elected representatives.

Enlightened Scrooge said on Christmas morn: “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” Insist Republican Scrooges get with the spirit.