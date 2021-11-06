Local Opinion: Our local school boards need our support, a thank you and a cookie

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Have you, like me, been plagued by the questions, “What can I do to help improve the many abysmal conditions that prevail in our city and country? And how do I make that effort simple, easy, quick and inexpensive?”
If so, here is one situation that needs your immediate and critical intervention: giving support and showing appreciation to our local school boards.
Most of us recognize that our schools are vital institutions — and that our school boards are the foundation for our schools. What we may not yet have absorbed is how virulently members of our school boards and their families are being threatened by a number of parents and community members who disagree with board decisions.
While these threats are devastating to school board members and their families, equally frightening is the fact that community members who may be considering serving on a school board undoubtedly question the soundness and safety of their becoming a candidate. And this leads me to ask, “Who will choose to become a candidate for a school board? What will be their qualifications, motivations, behaviors?”
Anyone who has attended even one school board meeting likely will agree that the work of school board members is demanding and unappreciated. In my 20 years of working as a teacher and quasi-administrator in the Flowing Wells, Sunnyside and Tucson Unified school districts, attending dozens of school board meetings, I sat in awe of the board members’ knowledge, leadership skills, fairness, patience and dedication.
Too often, though, it’s easy to overlook why school boards hold in their collective power the ability to determine whether we, as a community and nation, will survive as a democracy. School boards control the single most influential institution we have built in our nation: our educational system — that includes the 100,000-plus children in Tucson’s public schools.
From deciding who our schools hire (and fire) to deciding how much and on what we use the limited funds they have to operate the schools, to overseeing what is taught in our classrooms, to buying and maintaining the buses that safely deliver our children to their schools, and, yes, to becoming embroiled in life and death controversies such as controlling COVID 19 – these and hundreds of other decisions school boards annually make ultimately will determine the fate of our nation. This is why I am pleading for your immediate and ongoing support for our school boards.
How can we show our support? Here are just six ways.
1. Send a thank-you email or letter to the school board in your school community.
2. Find out how you can speak at a school board meeting to tell the board that you value and appreciate their efforts.
3. Commit yourself to attending one school board meeting between now and the end of the school year so you can better understand issues board members are dealing with.
4. If you are a member of one of our religious congregations, ask the religious leader to consider discussing the importance of our school boards with his or her congregation.
5. Write a letter-to-the-editor to our local newspapers and newsletters insisting that people who attend school board meetings be civil and respectful and decry displays of antagonism or violence when they appear.
6. And don’t forget the cookies! Check with the district’s governing board office to see if you can arrange to have a tray of cookies delivered to a board meeting.
My first step — decades belatedly — will be to send a thank-you note to each of the three governing boards that hired me for giving me the privilege of working in their districts.
Kiser is a retired teacher, school and nonprofit administrator, business owner, parent and grandparent.