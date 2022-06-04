 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Our make-believe 'bang, bang' days are long gone

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It was always a Saturday afternoon treat, the matinee movies at the Marlow Hippodrome in our small town. We were 9 years old and most of the movies were the exciting cowboy ones. We’d see either Gene Autry or Roy Rogers as our favorite heroes. Sometimes there would even be Hopalong Cassidy and maybe a few Lone Rangers.

In every one, our heroes would be fighting off the bad guys and that often entailed drawing out those long Colt 45 six-shooters and chasing the villains on horseback, blasting those guns away. The good guys, of course, always won.

After seeing one of those movies, my brother and I and several of our buddies would then try and replicate the movie we saw. At first, we simply formed our hands in the shape of a make-believe gun and would shout “bang bang” and then argue who should have fallen to the ground and who was allowed to remain standing.

Then, when Christmas came around we got as presents a real toy replica of those cowboy six-shooters with what was known then as cap pistols. Small pieces of thin cardboard with six small pouches of gunpowder pasted in strategic places would fit on the round chamber and serve as the “bullets” for the gun. When fired there was this distinctive “pop, pop” sound and on any given reenactment of the cowboy movie, the play yard on the side of our house would sound like the Fourth of July. There was no longer an argument as to who should fall to the ground. Whichever gun went “pop, pop” first was the one allowed to keep standing.

Back then “gun” was a single word. For all we knew it was used for cowboy movies, for hunting ducks and pheasant, for policemen and for use in World War II, which had just ended. At age 9 we never heard of such things as murders where a gun was used. Ours was a time of innocence and only cowboys and policemen and hunters and soldiers had guns. We never really knew what a real gun sounded like, only the “pop, pop” our cap pistols made.

Today, that innocence is obsolete. The word “gun” is now a double word. Today we speak of “gun violence.” No longer do small 9-year-olds pretend to be rough-and-tough cowboys with their fake Colt 45’s. Today, youngsters are bringing real guns to school and firing real bullets at real classmates and causing real deaths.

There is no shouting as to who must fall to the ground. The young gunman made that choice with his gun. There is no replica of a cowboy shootout. The young gunman wasn’t pretending. And youngsters grow up to become mentally disturbed adults seeking out innocent victims because of a hate or fear or a grudge that has taken over their mind and using a real gun to kill real people. And guns have replaced talking things out to settle an argument. They let the guns do the talking.

Back when we went to the movies on a Saturday afternoon we walked to the Hippodrome from our house unaccompanied, unafraid of anything. We walked in our innocence.

Today, we have become leery of going anywhere, leery of making that trip to the grocery store or to a restaurant or even to a movie theater simply because gun violence has become a way of life. We no longer walk in our innocence. We no longer take life for granted.

Gone are the Saturday matinees with the cowboy heroes. Gone are the pretend reenactments of those movies. Gone are the days when a young boy’s innocence did not give a second thought to pretending to shoot a gun at someone else because it was all make-believe.

But worst of all, gone now is “gun” as a single word.

Robert Nordmeyer

Nordmeyer

Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer in Tucson.

