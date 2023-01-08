Local Opinion: Our tolerance for dishonesty is corrosive

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Lying for political gain is nothing new. Not in this country and not in any place on the planet.

But our tolerance for dishonesty has perhaps swollen to a point of peril.

The 2022 campaigns indicate that increasing numbers of voters care less about honesty than about winning. We can fairly compare them to those jerk sports fans who don’t care how their team wins, as long as they win.

And if their team or political candidates lose, then more lies are spread to rationalize the loss.

Kari Lake provides a good example. She came within about 17,000 votes of being the governor of Arizona, and she fueled her campaign — and her loss — with lies about elections and election workers.

Lake was among about 200 candidates boosted by former president Donald Trump. Lake and lots of other Republicans planned to win their political races by perpetuating Trump’s lies and making up many more of their own.

While Lake fell just short, George Santos succeeded. His brazen dishonesty helped win him a seat in the U.S. House from New York. Santos repeatedly told whoppers about whether he’s Jewish, about his work history, about his educational background and lots more.

Such behavior is now mainstream. Another case in point: Herschel Walker’s lie-laden (and almost successful) campaign for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

We need to worry about why so many voters — like the candidates they support — embrace and encourage such tactics.

And dishonesty is a political tactic.

Lies are primarily tactical moves to gain political advantage.

That’s true of Donald Trump’s long list of falsehoods, and it’s true of President Joe Biden’s seemingly casual lies about such things as how many trips he’s made to Afghanistan and his success in cutting federal deficits.

Partisans will argue until the end of time about why their politicians aren’t as dishonest as the other party’s politicians. From my vantage point, too many in the GOP happily followed Trump down a road paved with deceit. Meanwhile, Democrats pretend to be appalled by dishonesty, then they tediously explain why their side’s lies aren’t as serious as GOP lies.

We shouldn’t let the “well, he’s not as bad as the other guy” debates distract us from the bigger problem.

Dishonesty is corrosive, and its destruction isn’t confined to the political arena.

Lies about COVID-19 and its vaccines have led to the deaths of an unknown number of Americans. And they also have led to lower vaccination rates for other diseases, putting even more Americans at risk of death or permanent disability.

That’s just one example. Lies about schools, immigration, voting, climate change, budget deficits, law enforcement and other issues are also destructive.

While some lies are crimes — say, lying to the FBI or the IRS — most carry other consequences. As a nation, we can’t effectively address our problems without understanding what those problems are. We need accurate information and useful metrics to measure both the size of the challenge and our progress in addressing it.

I’m not envisioning a solution so bold as rejecting anyone who lies. But we could try to set higher standards for our own politicians, as well as the other side’s.

We could discount TV talking heads and flame-throwing politicians who, rather than offer accurate information and objective metrics, provoke their audience with anecdotes and wild claims that serve only to promote their own ambitions.

I’m open to ideas. If the marketplace of ideas is going to keep working for us, we need more honest debates.