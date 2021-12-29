Local Opinion: PAG Regional Council chair dispels funding misinformation

The following is the opinion and analysis of Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy, who also serves as chair of the Pima Association of Governments Regional Council:
When anyone shares incorrect information that is intended to mislead the public, their actions can come at a cost. The cost may be in loss of trust, a failed partnership or in damaged relationships.
The Pima Association of Governments Regional Council and Regional Transportation Authority Board are here to serve all our members and the public. We also are focused on meeting our mission as a federally designated metropolitan planning organization and a state-established political subdivision, respectively.
Year after year, PAG and the RTA, led by our governing bodies, meet their federal and state fiduciary and planning responsibilities. We are proud of those accomplishments and the regional benefits we provide through the relationships we have built over the years.
Our operational, procedural and professional actions are being called into question. Without fail, we have responded with answers to these questions over the course of several months or more, and yet the factual information provided has not been recognized or acknowledged.
Engaging in “blame games” is unproductive and inflammatory. Upon request, we continue to provide factual documentation to the media. This same information regarding our regional responsibilities and actions as regional governing bodies is available to you. We want to fully educate the public with the accurate information.
A key RTA budget item for the public to understand is that while the RTA collected less-than-anticipated revenues following the 2008 Great Recession, the RTA Board directed that federal and state dollars, dedicated to the region, be applied to complete the named roadway projects to the ballot amount as voters approved and were promised. This directive was approved by all RTA member agencies.
The RTA Board, including all member jurisdictions, also recently approved the final five-year RTA budget to the voter-approved ballot amount for named projects. With this action, there is no RTA budget shortfall on the projects.
In other words, the RTA has honored its tax commitment to voters. By policy established early on by the RTA board, the responsible party for costs over the ballot-identified RTA tax amount, or the budget, is the lead jurisdiction for that named project, a project which the jurisdiction recommended to be part of the RTA plan during its development.
The RTA board, however, may consider offering supplemental funds, as available, to jurisdictions for eligible costs over the ballot amount but within the original named project scope that may be needed to complete the project. This offer can only be made following the annual budgeting process after the RTA sees how revenues perform or what additional regional funding may be available.
Although we all face challenging issues, we are here to support one another. Our statutory and fiduciary responsibility, however, comes first. One member agency cannot and should not give unreasonable ultimatums. We passed a Unity Resolution a few years ago with the understanding that what’s good for the region raises the tide for each of us versus working outside our legal boundaries to address parochial requests.
We welcome constructive questions and dialogue and are happy to provide answers. At the same time, we will continue to defend false, accusatory and defamatory statements about our governing bodies and staff.
Our mission, after all, is to address regional issues through cooperative efforts and pooled resources and to provide accurate, relevant data that leads to effective regional planning decisions. Our aim is to reach consensus on all regional matters, demonstrating the important purpose of our role as regional leaders to serve all of you.
In closing, I formally invite local and regional leaders to bring out the best in each other going forward and respectfully work through the regional issues we are trying to solve that will improve our mobility, sustainability and livability.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy is chair of the Pima Association of Governments Regional Council.