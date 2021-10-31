Local Opinion: Parents, not Big Tech, must save kids from social media

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
There was the appropriate handwringing this month when Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen testified before Congress that the social media giant is just as dangerous as most of us thought it was. Politicians were agog learning that young girls developed eating disorders tied to Facebook’s baby, Instagram, and that the company repeatedly chose profits over users’ health. In a rare bipartisanship act, politicians called for regulation of social media.
It’s wonderful that politicians want to act, and predictable Big Tech is telling us – for the 80 millionth time – that, cross-their-heart, they’re gonna do better. But government regulation will take years and self-regulation is a pipe dream. Only one group that can save children from Silicon Valley, and that’s parents.
Parents must accept that social media (and, for boys, online gaming) is addictive and dangerous to developing brains, and the smart devices acting as fire hoses to those activities should be kept away from anyone younger than age 16.
I know, I know: Heresy.
But would you give your child cocaine? Opioids? A pack of cigarettes?
No?
Then how do you justify giving your child a mobile device with the same addictive qualities? Is it because you can’t put your own phone down? Because “Everyone has one”? Because you want a free babysitter?
The brain on a smartphone acts similar to the brain on drugs, which is why many parents working in Big Tech won’t allow their own children smartphones until age 16 — and seek out schools that don’t rely heavily on technology. The creators of these devices and platforms know firsthand their addictive nature and protect their own children from it, as they try to woo yours. (They also know the research on increased anxiety, depression and isolation and decreased attention span and critical thinking.)
Although the feeling you get from scrolling Instagram — or your 6-year-old gets from watching YouTube — isn’t as powerful as a line of cocaine, neuroscientists have shown that smartphone use activates the exact same dopamine-reward pathways in our brains. And while an adult might be able to self-regulate cellphone activity, children cannot.
That’s because the brain’s prefrontal cortex, responsible for planning, risk-management and impulse control, doesn’t fully mature until about the age of 26. It is simply harder to say “no” the younger you are. Ergo, teens participating in the TikTok “devious licks” challenge, filming themselves destroying school bathrooms, without ever thinking they would get caught.
We don’t allow children to drive before age 16, and only then after passing intensive written and practical exams, because we realize the brain is slow to mature. Yet, according to Common Sense Media, 53% of U.S. children own a smartphone by age 11 and more than 80% have them by age 14, even though we know they don’t have the maturity to understand or regulate online activity.
I think we should establish restrictions similar to driving in regard to smartphones and social media use. (Access for 8-year-old boys playing Fortnight, with its glorification of violence and sexualization of women, is another column.)
It’s not impossible to do, according to my niece and nephew, Rachel and Joey Edwards, two of the estimated 15% of parents who managed to keep a smartphone out of their daughter’s hands until after the age of 14.
When Audrey began middle school extracurriculars, the Edwards got her a Relay, a screenless, textless, walkie-talkie with the range of a cellphone. That worked great for parent-child communication until high school, when they discovered the teachers at Audrey’s north Texas school expected students to have phones.
Class assignments required cellphone apps and Audrey’s marching band show coordinates were on a different app. Additionally, band members were expected to wear their phones during practice on a neck lanyard to access coordinates, because the band director obviously missed the 2016 alert from the American Academy of Pediatrics that phones should be kept off the body due to emitted radiation.
Schools undermine parents when they give into the “They’ve got phones, we might as well find some educational use” instinct. Instead, schools should look at the data and realize smartphones provide more harm than good to children and young teens.
They won’t, which is why parents must step in and insist on a no-smartphone requirement until after age 16, following a mandatory social media literacy course and passing a written and practical exam.
Big Tech profits by selling eyeballs to their advertisers. Their growth strategy is getting younger and younger audiences hooked on their addictive platforms. Their growth strategy, hear me clearly, is your children. While we wait for needed government regulation, millions of kids staring at blue screens are becoming more and more programmed by their phones. They need help now, and it can only come from their parents. Just say no.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com. The American Academy of Pediatrics provides a plan to help families navigate media consumption here: https://bit.ly/3Ear0El