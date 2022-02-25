 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Pause before declaring COVID-19 over

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am now a COVID-19 statistic and can assure you that COVID-19 is not gone. For the past two weeks, I have been lying in bed watching local TV or streaming. From what I have seen on the local and national news programs the majority of this country, including Tucson, are ready to declare victory over COVID-19 and get back to “normal.”

I am not sure what my new “normal” will be. Though I now test negative for the virus I have lingering symptoms that include: fatigue, brain fog, stuffy nose, loss of taste and random pains in my chest. Over the next year, my risk for stroke, heart, kidney and liver diseases plus mental illness, and blood clots will be elevated.

I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and wear a KN-95 mask when I’m in public. My danger zone is unavoidable because it’s my job. I am a restaurant server.

I’m certain that I got infected at work during the height of the gem show when people from all over the country and world mingled closely among full-time residents, college students and snowbirds in my workplace. Perhaps it was a too-close viral sneeze (I recall one) that made its way into my eyeballs that got me? Or the symphony of coughs that created a trapped viral contagion cloud that snuck under my mask when I lifted it to take a drink of water during a shift? Or perhaps I was careless and wore a loose or an overused mask that had lost its protective barrier?

FYI: I’ve been wearing a mask since I returned to work October 2020. The fact that it took this long for COVID to get me is a statement on my letting my guard down or being negligent with mask hygiene rather than a mask not working.

I have lost significant income because of COVID. I have health insurance but if some of my symptoms persist or new ones crop up I could face surprise medical bills (I can’t fathom what they would be if I wasn’t vaccinated and boosted when I was infected). And I have mental and spiritual stress of not being able to move my body and use my mind as I could just 13 days ago.

So please, take a pause before declaring COVID gone. We’ve been down this road before. Then delta came along, omicron was next and now a more contagious version of omicron is on the CDC watch list. Get vaccinated: pretend like you’re going on a transcontinental trip or entering kindergarten. And wear a mask, just like you wear a shirt and shoes in public for service.

COVID is real. COVID is now. Please respect the virus.

Janay Brun is a restaurant server and naturalist in Tucson.

Catch the latest in Opinion

