Local Opinion: Pause before declaring COVID-19 over

OPINION: "As a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) immigrant and a homeowner, I have paid taxes since I started earning an income in Arizona, 10 years ago. Nonetheless, I am barred from a pathway to citizenship, in-state tuition for colleges, and voting for who can best represent me in our state Legislature and in Congress. If I could vote, I would support SCR1044 not because it is what most Arizonans want, but because being critical of our state’s history will allow us to make better, balanced and fearless decisions," writes Oscar Hernandez Ortiz, a former public school teacher.