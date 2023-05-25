The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

We know that mining causes landscape destruction, water contamination and loss of wildlife habitat. We know that a changing climate leads to more powerful and catastrophic weather events. We know burning fossil fuels to produce energy makes the climate unstable. We know we must transition to an electric economy primarily powered by wind and solar farms. We know those farms will often require long distance transmission of electricity to urban centers. We know that nearly all the minerals critical to clean energy production and transmission are available in the U.S. But a long, arduous, and expensive permitting process means those minerals aren’t mined. Permitting reform allowing us to urgently but safely mine those needed minerals is critical.

We have little time to produce the minerals required to mitigate climate change. The solar panels, electric cars, wind turbines, transmission towers, and transmission lines all require mined metals. The elements in a wind turbine, for example, include carbon, cobalt, vanadium, lithium, nickel, manganese, iron, neodymium, molybdenum, zinc, copper, and silicon. Electric cars and solar panels require a similar list. Demand for those minerals already exceeds supply and that will get worse with time. Without them only about 20% of the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate ambition of a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is not going to be achieved.

Cleaner air, cleaner water, and cleaner energy require mining of critical minerals, but because mining has a dirty history, getting a permit for mining is nearly impossible. Consequently, most of the ore needed for a transition to that better future are mined in countries with weak environmental regulations and then shipped to China to be refined. The democratic West is left largely dependent on China for the materials vital to a clean economy. That is a dangerous proposition.

We must accelerate the permitting process for mining domestically available critical metals, but we must not abandon environmental concerns or sacrifice safety. Federal regulations have already made mining much safer. Between 1900 and 1910, over 12,000 people died in mining accidents. In 2022 that number was 29. The environmental impact of mining will never go away, but it can be reduced with a wise combination of laws and regulations.

In 2011, a little over 70 applications for mining were submitted by mining companies, less than 30 received a permit. By 2022 the number of applications had fallen to about 15 and the number approved was less than half that. A transmission line bringing electricity from a wind farm in northern New Mexico to southern Arizona required a fourteen-year permitting process. We simply don’t have that kind of time.

We’ve placed an enormous amount of carbon into the atmosphere, and the result is a more volatile climate with evermore powerful hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, drought, driving political instability throughout the world. We have an urgent task to transition away from a carbon-based energy economy to a renewable energy economy. Accomplishing that change will require more mining of well-regulated domestic resources. Permits allowing mining must require mining companies to do so in the safest, least environmentally destructive way possible, but those permits must not require mining companies to experience lengthy delays. It is possible to accelerate permitting while still requiring health, environmental and social concerns to be met.

A safe and sustainable economy will require mining of the minerals needed to undergird that economy. Acceleration of permitting reform is under discussion now in Congress. We must have a permitting process that protects human health and has strong safety regulations and environmental protections but also doesn’t impose interminable delays. In our democratic society it is up to the elected representatives of the citizens to impose laws and regulations that will allow the safest and most environmentally responsible way to get the minerals necessary for a clean energy society. The time for Congress to act is now.